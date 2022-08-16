One analyst expects the quarterback battle to be fully decided by week three

Auburn Football held its first scrimmage of fall camp last Saturday. The three starting quarterback candidates, T.J. Finley, Zach Calzada, and Robby Ashford, all had positive outcomes and each made their case as to why they should be the starting quarterback for Auburn’s season opener against Mercer on Sept. 3.

“I thought TJ (Finley) had a good day today. Zach (Calzada) stepped up in some areas. All those did some good things and I think every one of those quarterbacks have been player of the day at some point. Those guys are all still competing. They’re getting somewhat equal reps, and I like where Robby’s progressing right now,” head coach Bryan Harsin said Saturday in a release following the scrimmage. “All of those guys have done a good job of applying what coach (Eric) Kiesau is asking them to do.”

But no matter who takes the first snap during the Mercer game, the race will truly be over when Auburn hosts Penn State, says one SEC Network analyst.

Paul Finebaum, the host of the Paul Finebaum Show that airs weekdays on the SEC Network, recently joined “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning” that airs on Jox 94.5 FM in Birmingham, where he said that Harsin still has an extra two weeks to find his best option at quarterback.

“The prelude to the season is really so comparable for what Bryan Harsin is trying to figure out here,” Finebaum said. “What I mean by that is self-explanatory. The first two games (against Mercer and San Jose State) are just warm-ups. So regardless of who is named in a week or two, I think it will play itself out. Especially in time for the Penn State game, which is really when the season begins and where the season could be decided.”

Auburn’s quarterbacks will have another opportunity to create separation on Friday, as the team will hold its second scrimmage of fall camp.

