One analyst breaks down Texas’ move to SEC, quarterback situation

Despite coming up just a game shy of making it to their first national championship game since the 2009 season, the Texas Longhorns’ 2024 campaign was a massive success.

The Longhorns were able to go into Tuscaloosa and beat an Alabama Crimson Tide squad by double digits, claim a Big 12 title in their final year in the conference, and make it to the first-ever College Football Playoff game. An Alabama team, mind you, that also won the SEC and earned a berth in the CFP.

However, with one of the best defenses and quarterback rooms in the country heading into next season, the expectations in Austin are sky-high. Texas will be tasked with navigating one of the toughest schedules in the country with games against the Florida Gators, Georgia Bulldogs, Michigan Wolverines, and Oklahoma Sooners as they transition to their first year in the SEC.

QB Quinn Ewers was named a second-team All-Big 12 selection in 2023 but has all of the talent to make a massive jump this season and become a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

Unfortunately, Ewers’ surrounding cast will look much different than a year ago with Xavier Worthy, Jonathan Brooks, AD Mitchell, and Ja’Tavion Sanders all being selected in the first few rounds of this past draft.

Fox Sports college football expert Joel Klatt appeared on Colin Cowherd’s show this week where he discussed a variety of Texas football topics ranging from the conference transition to the quarterback room.

When Klatt was asked if he thought Texas would be a viable national title contender he said, “Texas is easily one of the four best teams in the country right now. No doubt about it. Anytime I get asked about Texas, by anybody that is not involved with the program, they all talk about Arch. When I go to Texas and I am around the program all they talk about is Quinn Ewers.”

Klatt and Cowherd’s discussion around Texas starts at about the 6:00 minute mark.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire