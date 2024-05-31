One analyst believes Justin Fields will be the starter in Pittsburgh by mid season

Could Justin Fields find himself in the starting role in Pittsburgh? Even though Mike Tomlin has been adamant that Russell Wilson will be the starter and there is no quarterback controversy, one NFL analyst believes otherwise.

The conversation came up on ESPN after Wilson apparently said that he would welcome a two-quarterback system because having two dynamic playmakers would strike fear in the hearts of opposing defenses. One analyst, Booger McFarland wasn’t in favor of the idea saying he feels there needs to be one leader who has command of the huddle. And he’s not necessarily wrong.

However, Louis Riddick offered a counterpoint saying it might not even be up for discussion because fields will win the job.

“I don’t think they’re going to need a two-quarterback system… Justin Fields is going to take over probably halfway through the season because this offense is tailor-made for exactly what he needs.”

Wilson is certainly in the twilight of his career. Fields on the other hand is the superior athlete with a lot of tread left on the tires, but needs some polishing to be consistent in the NFL. The Steelers are banking on a little bit of magic left in the right arm of Russ, but Justin Fields won’t be content to just sit by and not push as much as he can for playing time.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire