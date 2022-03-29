One question Alabama must answer before the 2022 season

Nick Saban is known for winning championships. He wins those championships by coaching up some incredible talent. That talent then moves onto the highest level of football through the NFL draft, which leaves Saban without those high-powered, elite players.

One of those positions that is always hit the hardest every offseason is the wide receiving corps.

In recent drafts, Alabama fans have seen former receivers move onto the NFL in grand fashion. Calvin Ridley, Jerry Jeudy, DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle, as well as Jameson Williams and John Metchie this year just to name a few.

So with Williams, Metchie and Slade Bolden gone for the draft and Jahleel Bilingsley gone to Texas, Alabama will have to reload at the wide receiver position heading into 2022.

Barrett Sallee of CBS Sports argues it’s the Crimson Tide’s biggest question mark heading into Spring Practices.

Sallee writes,

“Georgia transfer Jermaine Burton was the Bulldogs’ second-leading pass-catcher last year, and tops among wide receivers (tight end Brock Bowers lead the team). He is the most likely candidate to be this year’s Jameson Williams — a star transfer who exploded on to the scene. Ja’Corey Brooks saved the day in the four-overtime win over Auburn with the game-tying touchdown in the closing seconds of regulation, and he should be one of the top targets for Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young. Sophomore Agiye Hall was the star of the Crimson Tide’s spring game last year but only managed 72 yards in 2022. Fellow sophomore JoJo Earle’s career got off to a hot start including an 85-yard performance in Week 2 vs. Mercer, but he didn’t have a single catch after Week 6.”

There are plenty of young options at receiver to fill the multiple voids left behind, plus the addition Jermaine Burton, who transferred in from Georgia. However, will they be able to live up to the expectations set by their predecessors?

Roll Tide Wire will continue offseason coverage of the Crimson Tide and the depth chart as the 2022 college football season approaches.

