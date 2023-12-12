One advantage could swing Sugar Bowl in Texas’ favor

For several reasons, there’s no telling how the Washington matchup will go for Texas. That said, one tried and true component of football could swing the game in the Longhorns favor.

The Washington Huskies are a great football team. They are 13-0, conference champions and have an argument that their quarterback Michael Penix should have won the Heisman. But Penix has one fatal flaw: he doesn’t protect the football.

Penix has thrown nine interceptions on the season, but if you watched much of Washington’s games you’re aware he’s thrown more passes than that up for grabs. In just the last two games, you probably saw the Washington quarterback luck out of critical mistakes that fell harmlessly to the ground.

Contrast the Huskies’ signal caller and his lackadaisical protection of the football with Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers. The Longhorns quarterback is the opposite of Penix in that regard. Ewers rarely turns the ball over or even puts the ball in harm’s way. The Texas quarterback has six interceptions on the season.

Some would describe Ewers as the college version of what San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is in the pros. Head coach Steve Sarkisian schemes up easy passes and Ewers simply completes what is already wide open. That sort of playing style is an advantage for Texas who will likely be able to find ways to attack Washington over the next couple of weeks.

The turnover battle can swing a game. If both quarterbacks continue to play like they have so far this season, Texas could increase its margin for error and win off protecting the football.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire