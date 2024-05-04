After one year absence,12th-ranked Rangers ready for deep postseason run

SENATOBIA, Miss. — The 12th-ranked Northwest Rangers breezed through their conference schedule and have 37 wins on the season, the most since 2007.

” They’ve found ways to win, we’ve had a few bumps in the road this year with injuries and it seems every time we’ve had a setback they’ve responded in the right way and come back to win a big ball game for us,” said Rangers head coach Mark Carson.

This season, Northwest has four wins against top 10 opponents, with two of those victories against the number one team in the nation. The Rangers are hosting Hinds Community College in their first home playoff series since 2019.

THIRD BASEMAN-CADE LEATHERWOOD

” We’ve played them three times this year and we’ve won two out of three times,” said third baseman Cade Leatherwood.” They can play defense, they’re a really good team and it’s going to be a fun match-up.”

” Most of the time at this level of baseball, your margin of error is small. It’s who walks the fewest guys, who can catch the ball and we’ve caught the ball extremely well this year and we’ve got some speed and normally when you’ve got those two things defensively, you’ve got a chance to pretty good,” said Carson.

” A season ago Northwest was depleted by injury and missed the post-season for the first time since 2008. That’s why this tight knight group isn’t taking this NJCAA Tournament appearance lightly because they know it’s likely their last to take the field as teammates.

” Nobody likes losing but last year it wasn’t just losing it was miserable, that’s one way to put it,” said Cade Greer. ” Everyone’s from this area, even if it is across state lines or whatever, but we kind of know how each other plays, because we all grew up playing summer ball together and none of us want it to end. I just know everyone steps onto this field every day and gives their 100 percent that they can”.

” It seems like everything is on your back because you want to win and move on to the next round but, basically have to play one step at a time,” added Leatherwood.

” When your chemistry is good and they like each other that’s half of the battle,” said Carson. ” They were kind of like me, they had to sleep on that all summer and all fall and it just left a bitter taste in our mouth and I think they just wanted to come back out here and prove that we’re a good baseball team and we’re going to go out and play well.”

