One question each 4A and 3A WNC football team needs to answer this season

The WNC high football season opens in mid-August. Team have spent the summer competing in 7-on-7s and conducting workouts.

Teams across the area have questions to answer before the season starts.

Here is one question facing each 4A and 3A team in WNC this season.

Mountain Athletic Conference 3A/4A

Reynolds: How does it replace a strong defense?

The Rockets and coach Shane Laws return plenty of talent on offense to repeat as conference champion. But its defense graduated Duke signee DaShawn Stone, Elon signee Asher Cunningham and Mars Hill signee Russell Barnett.

Asheville High: Can it unseat Reynolds?

Asheville High needs to perform better on offense to knock off Reynolds. The Cougars averaged only 11 points in their three losses.

Enka: Can it get more than three wins?

The Jets were relatively solid on defense last season. But coach Mike Sexton’s offense averaged only 13 points per game, and that was bolstered by the 45 it scored against Rosman.

Erwin: Who replaces quarterback Iggy Welch?

The Warriors had one of the best quarterback-wide receiver duos in WNC last season with quarterback Iggy Welch and wide receiver Ty Johnson. Welch graduated, meaning Erwin needs to find a new QB.

McDowell: How much does the defense improve in 2023?

The Titans were strong on offense, thanks to star running back Josh Ellis. However, McDowell’s defense struggled to keep it in games.

North Buncombe: Back in the win column?

The Black Hawks have gone 0-18 during the past two seasons. They could break that drought ahead of the challenging MAC schedule with some winnable non-conference games.

Roberson: Can it bounce back after losing three straight to end 2022?

Coach JD Dinwiddie’s second season went much better than his first. Roberson sat 6-2 before injuries piled up and the Rams then lost three straight.

Mountain 7 3A

East Henderson: What does it look like under coach Colton Brackett?

Eagles athletic director Matthew Ramsey couldn’t have found a better successor to coach Bobby James. Coach Colton Brackett is an alum who knows what it takes to make the Eagles competitive again.

Franklin: How does it replace its best offensive weapons?

The Panthers’ top offensive options, Ty Handley and Brayden Watts, graduated. They were the Panthers’ leading rushers. Coach Josh Brooks also needs to find a new quarterback.

North Henderson: How does it improve offensively?

The Knights struggled to score against strong non-conference foes and conference opponents. North Henderson averaged only eight points per game in seven losses.

Pisgah: Can it stay healthy?

The Bears had an uncharacteristic 4-7 season in 2022, mainly because of injuries. Coach Brett Chappell returns quarterback Aaron Clark and several talented players on defense. Pisgah should compete for the conference title if it can stay healthy.

Smoky Mountain: Can it live up to the hype?

The Mustangs have all the pieces to win the conference title. Coach Ricky Brindley returns quarterback Jed West, running back Isaiah McNeely, and wide receiver-defensive back Da’Mare Williams, an ECU commit. However, Smoky Mountain needs to replace starters on the offensive line and improve on defense.

Tuscola: Can coach Jonathan Crompton pick up where Chris Brookshire left off?

The Mountaineers came up a game short of winning the conference last season. They were explosive running the ball and sound on defense. But new coach Jonathan Crompton has to replace a lot of talent from 2022.

West Henderson: How does it follow up on last season’s historic run?

The Falcons made it to the third round of the NCHSAA playoffs for the first time since 1984. But West Henderson lost star quarterback Lukas Kachilo and some talent on defense. Coach Paul Whitaker returns wide receiver Truitt Manuel, linebacker Eben Mann and running backs Carson Dimsdale and Tayman Howell.

