The Jimmy Garoppolo rumors have made their way to the 49ers, and at least one San Francisco player has a bone to pick with them.

Sports Illustrated's Jose Luis Sanchez III spoke to 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. about the possibility of his team trading Garoppolo to make room for New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who becomes a free agent March 18.

Wilson does not like this possibility.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

LIVE stream the Celtics all season and get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App.

"It's ludicrous," Wilson told Sanchez. "(Garoppolo) just took us all the way to the Super Bowl, great season, 14 wins. I mean there's not a lot of quarterbacks that's even in this league that just had a season like that. And then you go from that season taking a team all the way to the Super Bowl, to talks of being traded."

It's admittedly a wild scenario: The Niners really would trade their $137.5 million franchise quarterback who just took them to Super Bowl LIV back to the Patriots, only to replace him with the oldest non-kicker in the NFL?

But as our Patriots Insider Tom E. Curran reported Wednesday, Brady and Garoppolo trading places also is a legitimate scenario.

"It's flimsy. But it's persistent," Curran wrote in his column. "Why? First, Brady would love to play there. Second, as much as Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan likes Garoppolo, I've been told by multiple sources that he's got some reservations about Garoppolo's ceiling and overall decision making."

If Garoppolo's teammates share those reservations, they're not showing it. 49ers tight end George Kittle gave his a QB a vote of confidence Wednesday on Instagram ... while Wilson expressed his feelings a bit more bluntly.

Listen and subscribe to Tom E. Curran's Patriots Talk Podcast:

One 49ers player is not happy about Tom Brady, Jimmy Garoppolo rumors originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston