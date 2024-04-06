One year, $3.25 million for Carson Wentz

Five years ago, quarterback Carson Wentz signed a contract that paid out $32 million per year. He'll be making roughly 10 percent of that in 2024.

According to NFL Media, Wentz's one-year contract with the Chiefs has a base value of $3.325 million.

Per the report, the contract includes $2.2 million guaranteed plus $1.1 million in per-game active roster bonuses. He'll need to be in uniform every week to get the full amount.

At this point in his career, it's about opportunity not cash. He can learn plenty from starter Patrick Mahomes and coach Andy Reid. Wentz can potentially lay the foundation for a second act that possibly includes being a starter again.

He's only 31. If he can iron out the periodic head-scratching plays, like a left-handed throw from his own end zone, he has a chance. If he's ever going to learn how to not do those things, he's going to learn it from the Chiefs.

And he might win a second Super Bowl ring along the way.