One question each 2A, 1A and private school WNC football team needs to answer in 2023

The WNC high football season begins in mid-August, and the summer has been filled with 7-on-7s and workouts.

Many teams across the area have questions to answer before the season starts.

Here is one question facing each 2A, 1A and private school team in WNC this season.

Mountain Foothills 7 1A/2A

Brevard: More than five wins?

Coach Luke Coleman had a successful inaugural season. The Blue Devils went 5-6 despite a brutal non-conference schedule. Brevard can win more than five games as the players will be more familiar with Coleman’s scheme.

Hendersonville: Can it take the next step?

Coach Kirron Ward had the best season among new WNC football coaches last season. Hendersonville went 9-3 and finished second in the conference. The Bearcats have a strong chance of winning the conference in 2023.

Polk County: Can coach Dustin Fry maintain its success?

The Wolverines will have a new face leading the program. Bruce Ollis, who laid the blueprint for Polk County's success, retired after the 2022 season. Coach Dustin Fry will be tasked with keeping it successful.

Western Highlands 1A/2A

Avery County: Can quarterback Will Stanford make the leap from good to great?

Quarterback Will Stanford had a strong junior season. He threw for more than 1,700 yards and ran for almost 1,000. But he threw 13 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He’ll need to clean that up for Avery County to take the next step.

Madison: How does it replace quarterback Caden Hilemon?

Caden Hilemon threw and ran for over 1,000 yards last season while adding 15 rushing touchdowns and 10 more passing. The next quarterback's play will be a key to the Patriots' season.

Mitchell: How does it rebound from its offensive losses?

Most of coach Travise Pitman's offensive playmakers from last season graduated. However, Mitchell, 8-4 in 2023, returns several key defensive players.

Mountain Heritage: Can it find a strong running back to pair with quarterback Brandon Quinn?

Quarterback Brandon Quinn did much of the heavy lifting for the offense in 2023. He ran for over 1,100 yards and threw for over 500. But Mountain Heritage never found a running back to pair with Quinn.

Owen: How does it fare under coach Zack Gibson in Year 2?

The Warshores, after having new coaches the past two seasons, have some continuity with Gibson. That consistency should help Owen win more than one game in 2023.

Rosman: Can new coach Tyrea Allen help break the winless drought?

Tyrea Allen was named the Tigers’ coach to replace Dusty Robinson. He’ll be tasked with helping Rosman win its first game since Sept. 6, 2019.

Smoky Mountain 1A

Andrews: How does it follow up on historic season?

The Wildcats won the conference and went undefeated during the regular season for the first time since 1983. It’s tough seeing Andrews repeating as conference champions after losing so many star players.

Cherokee: Who helps relieve some of the pressure on running back Chase Calhoun?

Chase Calhoun was one of the best running backs in the conference last season, rushing for more than 1,000 yards with 11 touchdowns. But the Braves would benefit from additional offensive playmakers.

Hayesville: Can it be more consistent?

The Yellow Jackets’ record of 7-6 was misleading because of its performance in the playoffs and non-conference play. Hayesville beat only Swain County in conference play.

Murphy: Can the defense take the next step?

The Bulldogs have one of the best running backs in WNC in Hunter Stalcup, who rushed for over 2,200 yards and 25 touchdowns in 2022. Murphy’s defense will need to improve in order to win the conference championship this year.

Robbinsville: Can it bounce back after a third-place finish in conference?

Coach Dee Walsh returns enough pieces for Robbinsville to win the conference title after watching Andrews and Murphy finish ahead of it last season. The Black Knights just need to figure out their quarterback situation.

Swain County: Can it perform better in close games?

The Maroon Devils and coach Sherman Holt left some wins on the table last season: They went 1-3 in one-score games.

Private schools

Asheville Christian Academy: Can its defense take the next step?

The offense was never an issue for Asheville Christian Academy and first-year coach Rusty Bradley in 2022. However, the Lions allowed 40 points per game last season.

Asheville School: Can it defend its state title?

The Blues won the football program's first state championship in 2022. Coach Shawn Bryson has all the ingredients to do it again with several key players returning.

Christ School: How does it replace several talented offensive players?

N.C. State signee Zack Myers and Lafayette College signee Tray Mauney suited up for Christ School for the final time. Coach Chad Walker must find solid replacements for those talented players in order to compete for the NCISAA Division I state championship.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: 1 question for each 2A, 1A, private school WNC football team in 2023