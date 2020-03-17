The Colts went from being on the verge of agreeing to a deal with quarterback Philip Rivers to agreeing to that deal in a short period of time on Tuesday afternoon.

According to multiple reports, Rivers and the Colts have agreed to a one-year deal that will pay Rivers $25 million for the 2020 season. The move reunites Rivers with a pair of former Chargers assistants in head coach Frank Reich and offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni.

As it is a one-year deal, there’s room for the Colts to do other things at the quarterback position this offseason. They could draft a quarterback to develop behind Rivers this season or they could stick with Jacoby Brissett with an eye on possibly going back to him after Rivers is done.

Brissett is signed for 2020 with a salary of $6 million and he’s due a $7 million roster bonus on Sunday, so the Colts have a few days to make a call on his status for the coming season.

One year, $25 million for Philip Rivers in Indy originally appeared on Pro Football Talk