One 247Sports analyst is excited to see Notre Dame QB commit CJ Carr at Elite 11

The top camp for quarterbacks is upon us and Notre Dame will be well represented when the Elite 11 finals gets started in California on Wednesday.

Irish commit CJ Carr is one of the top quarterbacks that was invited and 247Sports analyst Greg Biggins is very excited to see what he can do against the field. When asked which signal-caller they were most excited to see, Biggins picked Carr.

I like his tape and really like some of his off-season 7-on-7 footage. The Notre Dame commit has one of the quicker releases and cleanest strokes in this year’s class. He’s accurate to all three levels of the field and the game just looks easy for him. I see a lot of upside with him and could definitely see a scenario where he vaults himself into the discussion as a top-three signal caller in the class. – Biggins

That’s extremely high praise and great news for Irish fans. Having personally seen Carr work out the summer after his freshman year, then his highlight film the last two years, he’s made great strides in his game.

Carr is currently 6-foot, 2-inch and weighing 195 pounds. He is ranked as the 6th quarterback and 47th overall player according to the 247Sports composite. If Biggins is correct, Carr could inch himself closer to 5-star status.

