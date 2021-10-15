Ondrej Palat with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings
Ondrej Palat (Tampa Bay Lightning) with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings, 10/14/2021
Tyler Bertuzzi (Detroit Red Wings) with a Goal vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, 10/14/2021
Anders Bjork (Buffalo Sabres) with a Goal vs. Montreal Canadiens, 10/14/2021
Tage Thompson (Buffalo Sabres) with a Goal vs. Montreal Canadiens, 10/14/2021
The Boston Bruins are among the most valuable franchises in the NHL, according to data compiled by Sportico.
The most important, unbelievable stats heading into Wisconsin's matchup with Army
The rumors have percolated in industry circles for weeks. Wednesday’s developments may have caused the rumors to transmogrify into an official report. Via Michael McCarthy and A.J. Perez of FrontOfficeSports.com, Caesaers Sportsbook “is preparing go after” ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Schefter’s contract expires in the summer of 2022. A buzz has been building among those in [more]
Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin was ejected from the season opener after scoring the first goal, then throwing a punch in the second period.
The Jack Eichel saga continues in Buffalo, but it almost came to an end last week.
Several have asked about the status of Jon Gruden’s much-hyped 10-year, $100 million contract, given his resignation after five games of his fourth season. Here’s a look at some of the issues relevant to whether and to what extent he gets paid. First, the resignation generally waives all rights to ongoing compensation. This assumes, however, [more]
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said it was an organizational decision to start Corey Knebel in Game 5, instead of Julio Urias against the Giants.
Chargers HC Brandon Staley is a leader of the people.
The Dodgers have decided to rely on analytics instead of tradition by not starting 20-game winner Julio Urias in favor of a reliever as an opener.
A simple announcement from the Los Angeles Dodgers got a winner-take-all game trending early on Thursday, but it didn't catch the Giants by surprise.
Fury bounced back from two knockdowns in the fourth round of the bout to beat Wilder
A family of an MLB player searches for his missing remains.
Former Tampa Bay Bucs head coach Jon Gruden quit Monday as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after the New York Times reported on racist, sexist and homophobic language he used in emails shortly after leaving the Bucs in 2009 with a Super Bowl ring.By Tuesday, he was also removed from the Buccaneers Ring of Honor.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The intrigue: The emails were discovered in a workplace misconduct investigation into the Washington Footbal
Marcus Smart's 2021-22 season is off to a rough start as the Celtics guard was disciplined for breaking a team rule. As our Chris Forsberg writes, head coach Ime Udoka sent a clear message.
Kyrie Irving addresses his future in basketball and says he was promised a vaccine exemption.
Germany and Denmark have become the first European teams to qualify for the World Cup. As far as home nations are concerned, England's draw with Hungary leaves them needing four points in their final two international fixtures to guarantee a spot. Wales and Scotland, meanwhile, remain firmly on track for the play-offs.