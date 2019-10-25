For once, TV caught the confusion and terror of playing in the NFL

Photograph: Adam Hunger/AP

The NFL’s “Mic’d Up” segments, in which we’re given audio of individual players during a game, are an odd concept. They’re supposed to give the viewer a peek behind the curtain: come see what’s really happening, yet they rarely inform the viewer. The really interesting parts – the play-calling, the foul-mouthed outbursts, the moments that show players as anything other than dedicated to the league and its product – are airbrushed out because the NFL wants to present a wholesome product. Packaging a game built atop testosterone, arrogance and violence to middle America requires such finagling of footage – NFL Films decides what audio it passes on to the broadcaster, so the audience hears only a very small fraction of what goes on during a game.

And so we hear the platitudes and coach-speak. We get the sweet, pregame interactions between teammates, players of the past or guests of honor. We get the whooping and hollering. And we get the clapping – so much clapping. And yet, every now and then, something slips past the censors.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

On Monday night, New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold played his worst game as a pro, committing five turnovers against the New England Patriots. In the second quarter, after his third giveaway, he went to the sideline and said, “I’m seeing ghosts.” The clip instantly went viral. Darnold essentially admitted he was out of his depth against New England coach Bill Belichick, as was evident to anyone with eyes.

Related: 'I'm seeing ghosts': Pats terrorize Darnold and Jets in Monday night massacre

Story continues

Why Darnold’s admission sent the Jets into such a tizzy – they were said to be furious that his comments were aired – is interesting. Was such a revelation a shock? Of course Darnold was confused by the Patriots. They have the best defense in football and are coached by Belichick, the greatest defensive mind in league history. Darnold is only in his second season as a professional, and Belichick has confused and clobbered the game’s best for decades. The list of quarterbacks he has outwitted is littered with Hall of Famers: Peyton Manning, Kurt Warner, Jim Kelly, and on and on. Warner himself came to Darnold’s defense, saying even the best quarterbacks sometimes find themselves dazed and confused during games. If someone uses Darnold’s in-the-moment doubts to evaluate his long-term prospects or overall talent, more fool them.

Can we quit making a big deal of #SamDarnolds “Seeing Ghosts” reference - if you have ever played the position at NFL level you have been in a situation where u have seen “ghosts” - even the great @TomBrady! It happens & u have to fight against allowing it to affect you! — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) October 22, 2019

Darnold admitting his confusion was the most illuminating thing from a Monday Night Football broadcast in years. Rather than see that as a positive, network execs will kowtow to the league – who wield the leverage of future TV contracts and competition from tech giants Amazon, Apple, Twitter and Facebook – and become even more reserved. The Jets are already rethinking wearing microphones, according to the New York Times. Jets head coach Adam Gase put a voice to the concerns. “I don’t know if I’ve ever seen that,” Gase said. “Where somebody that was mic’d up was basically ... a comment like that was allowed to air.”

What drivel. It’s rare that we get quality mic’d up segments, but when we do, they’re doozies. Darnold’s, in terms of its impact, has already entered the pantheon. Here are a few more classics.

1) Bill Belichick and Chad Ochocinco

Belichick is a first-ballot Hall of Fame mic’d up participant. There are two reasons why: he offers little insight into his mind in public, so we must feast on any morsel he offers us – any sense of his galaxy brain or humanity. One of his classics is an exchange with former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ochocinco. As he often does against star receivers, Belichick planned to double-cover Ochocinco, and he let him know about it – probably as an attempt at intimidation. Belichick delighted in letting the receiver know his plan pre-game, even going so far as to give him the specific play-call “[Cover] 1 Double 85, [receiver number]”.

Seems like Belichick’s standard pre-game chat with alpha WR1s



pic.twitter.com/5utHteKFTz



— 🦆 (@kawhilawnerd) October 23, 2019

2) Bill Belichick and Derrick Mason

Belichick is also the author of probably the spiciest mic’d up quote. “Why don’t we talk after the game?” says Belichick to Baltimore Ravens receiver Derrick Mason. The language gets a little stronger after that.

Bill Belichick and Derrick Mason’s trash talk never gets old pic.twitter.com/w9ARe8Iw6k — Bryan 🎃 (@BBBryan000) June 6, 2018

3) All things Jon Gruden

You have to give this to Jon Gruden: the Oakland Raiders head coach is nothing if not himself. Long before he transformed from Super Bowl champion to living meme, he was entertaining the masses. Gruden has been, by his standards, more genteel since his return to coaching, but his time with Tampa remains legendary.

4) Cam Newton and Clay Matthews

You couldn’t script it better than this. Cam Newton v Packers linebacker Clay Matthews. Matthews identified the Panthers’ play based on their formation and the alignment of the running back. “It’s that wheel route; it’s the wheel route,” Matthews signaled to the rest of the defense. Newton, with his trademark smile, loved what he heard. “You’ve been watching film too, huh?” he asked Matthews. “That’s cool. Watch this.” The Panthers ran the perfect counter to the Packers’ call. Touchdown.

5) Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson had a monumental day against the Seahawks last Sunday, showing the kind of traits that make a great player great but don’t always show up in the box score. When the Ravens needed him to put the team on his back, on the road, in a hostile environment, against a swarming defense, he did so on back-to-back drives. It was a transformative game for the much-criticized quarterback, and it came with its own Hollywood moment.

On fourth down, head coach John Harbaugh turned to Jackson and asked him if he wanted to go for it. “Hell yeah, let’s go for it”, Jackson replied.

It is the kind of soundbite the NFL wants you to hear, and this time they’re right. No cuss words, no selling out a player or a team’s strategy. Just a movie-star quarterback adding to his highlight reel.