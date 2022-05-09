Once a surprise feel-good story, Yankees' Nestor Cortes has become one of baseball's best pitchers

Nestor Cortes clapping into his glove home day game

Nestor Cortes called Matt Blake, the Yankees’ pitching coach, last winter to ask Blake if he had an “outside chance” of making the team. It’s ludicrous to think of that now, based on a season of wonder that includes Cortes taking a no-hitter into the eighth inning Monday afternoon against the Texas Rangers.

Yes, that nugget of insecurity plays nicely into Cortes’ everyman persona and he looks nothing like some of the super-sized specimens who have the same job he does. He doesn’t tax radar guns with blazing heat; nor does the former 36th-round pick have the uber-prospect resume that some of his teammates do.

But just because he might look like the guy in the cubicle next to you doesn’t mean we should be amazed every time the lefty does something wonderful on a pitching mound. Maybe it’s time to acknowledge that Monday’s dominance pushes him past the realm of mustachioed quirk into what he really is, at least right now:

One of the best pitchers in the league.

The Yankees beat the Rangers, 1-0, Monday thanks to Anthony Rizzo’s RBI double in the bottom of the eighth inning. But Cortes was the big story, using his wily cutter to coax whiffs and soft contact from Texas hitters. He was never in significant trouble and he finished with 7.1 scoreless innings, allowing only a single to Eli White. Cortes, who got a no-decision in the longest start of his career, struck out 11 and walked four, not allowing a hit to the first 26 batters he faced.

He lowered his ERA to 1.41 this season. Since May 30 of last season, his 2021 debut, he has a 2.52 ERA in 125 innings pitched. He has allowed three runs or fewer in 15 consecutive starts, tied with Ron Guidry and Bob Shawkey for the third-longest streak in Yankee history.

Here’s the kind of hyperbole Cortes is generating: When Yanks’ manager Aaron Boone was ruminating over Cortes’ cutter, he said this – “First one of the game, to (Marcus) Semien, it looked like it just disappeared over there, like a Steve Carlton slider. Semien had a bead on it and it just disappeared under his barrel.”

Story continues

Carlton, a Hall of Fame lefty who won four Cy Young Awards, “was a great pitcher,” Boone reminded reporters. Not that Boone was drawing an exact Carlton-to-Cortes parallel. But if your stuff reminds people of Carlton’s hellacious slider, well, you’re doing something right.



May 9, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Nestor Cortes throws a pitch against the Texas Rangers during the second inning at Yankee Stadium.

Cortes threw 51 cutters and got 12 swings and misses with the pitch, according to Baseball Savant. Pairing that pitch with his fastball, which averages about 90 mph, is how Cortes baffles hitters. The cutter, which is about five mph slower, “looks like a fastball coming out of his hand,” said catcher Jose Trevino. “That’s the good thing about a cutter – if it looks like a fastball, you have to commit.”

Don’t snooze on the fastball, either, Boone says. Even if it doesn’t hit triple digits.

“It’s a really good fastball,” Boone said. “Don’t get enamored with the number. There are guys who throw 96, 98 where it’s good hitting. It’s not a good fastball. We’re able to measure those things a lot better now. Nestor’s is not good hitting.

“He does a lot of things, he works both sides of the plate. With every guy who’s not overpowering, you have to establish a piece of the inside part of the plate and he’s not afraid to do that.”

Amid the tension of a 0-0 game, Cortes seemed unflappable. He walked two hitters in the seventh inning, the Rangers’ most significant threat, but struck out Andy Ibáñez and then retired Kole Calhoun on a grounder. His pitch count was low – the final pitch he threw in the eighth was No. 103 – and Boone would have let him take a shot at a no-hitter had it stayed that way and Cortes didn’t find trouble.

But White’s single ended his day. Cortes got a standing ovation from those in the crowd who showed up for the rainout makeup. Earlier, some fans had chanted “Nasty Nes-tor” at him as he set down the Rangers.

Cortes says that the 2018-20 seasons were “pretty rough on me.” After the ‘20 season, he was convinced that his fastball and cutter should be his primary weapons. “The location has been big and the bump in velo has been big for me, too,” he said.

“I've always told myself, I've been playing baseball since I was four. That’s the only thing I know how to do. I came out of high school, I don’t have anything to fall back on, so I was gonna ride this as long as I could. Thankfully, it started clicking last year.”

The way it’s going now, Cortes might be able to ride this for quite awhile. It should stop being a surprise to anyone else.