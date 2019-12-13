The Redskins moved outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan to the injured reserve after he injured his calf last week against Green Bay. He will miss the remainder of the season.

Kerrigan had started every game for Washington since 2011 until just three weeks ago, one of the most impressive streaks in the NFL at 139 straight starts.

He missed the Panthers game due to a concussion, was able to come back from the Packers game and then hurt his calf.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

After three straight seasons with double-digit sacks, Kerrigan's numbers were down this year. He will finish the season with just 5.5 sacks after posting 37 over the last few years.

Dexter Manley holds the Redskins franchise record with 91 sacks. After bringing down Aaron Rodgers last week in Green Bay before his injury, Kerrigan got to 90 sacks.

If he comes back healthy in 2020, Kerrigan would look prime to break the franchise record. He will be in the last year of his contract, however, and will account for nearly $12 million against the salary cap.

Should Washington release Kerrigan, which was once unthinkable, it would carry no salary cap hit.



To replace Kerrigan on the active roster the Redskins signed Caleb Wilson from the Cardinals practice squad.





MORE REDSKINS NEWS

Once the Redskins Ironman, Ryan Kerrigan moved to injured reserve originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington