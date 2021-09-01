Once-promising, Chris Herndon made Jets’ decision to trade him an easy one

Chris Herndon looked like a future star during his rookie campaign in 2018, but injuries, a suspension, and two lackluster seasons followed. The result: the tight end’s time with the Jets came to an unceremonious conclusion on Tuesday.

The Jets traded Herndon and a 2022 sixth-round pick to the needy Vikings. Joe Douglas received a 2022 fourth-round pick, a notable return for a player that has not posted notable numbers or stayed on the field.

Herndon’s rookie shine continued to dim this summer. Journeyman free agent signing Tyler Kroft outplayed the 25-year-old throughout training camp and the preseason and positioned himself as New York’s starter. The Vikings, however, needed a tight end to replace Irv Smith, who injured his knee. Herndon gives Minnesota a cheap replacement.

Douglas loves saving money and picking up draft capital where he can, so this was an easy decision on a previous regime’s underachieving player. Herndon saves the Jets $920,000 in cap space after New York paid $1.4 million of his signing bonus to facilitate the trade, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The Jets also managed to jump two rounds in the 2022 draft by sending Herndon to the Vikings, which is huge for a team still in rebuilding mode. The Jets now have seven picks in the first four rounds: two firsts, two seconds, one third, and two fourths.

The trade won’t be heralded as a game-changer or a poor decision for the team’s future because the Jets likely weren’t planning to feature Herndon this season. He didn’t shine in Mike LaFleur’s offense or make waves in the preseason. The Jets’ running backs and receivers will likely be the focal points instead. That became more evident after New York also cut tight ends Ryan Griffin, Kenny Yeboah and Daniel Brown.

The Jets may add another tight end before the regular season – either in free agency, off waivers or via trade – but this is a decision that is more about the Jets’ future than their present. Herndon’s absence likely won’t affect the Jets offense much, but the trade could certainly help down the line.

