'Once the momentum swings...': DeLand flips game with big 2nd-half run, beats Spruce Creek

DELAND — Rick Darlington was making his postgame rounds — hugging family, greeting Bulldog fans and congratulating his players — when he stopped next to Javon Ross. The interaction lasted only seconds, but it left both smiling.

“I go, ‘You’re not really impactful,’” Darlington joked.

Au contraire.

With two Ross touchdowns, including a scoop-and-score fumble recovery, DeLand turned a 10-7 deficit against Spruce Creek into a 21-10 lead in the span of 32 seconds late in the third quarter at Spec Martin Stadium on Friday. The run catapulted the third-seeded Bulldogs’ into the driver’s seat of the Region 3-4S quarterfinal and to an eventual 35-25 victory.

“Momentum is a big thing, so once the momentum swings, everything is going our way,” Ross said. “Everything is going to go well.”

DeLand will hope that continues next week in a rematch with district foe University, who crushed New Smyrna Beach 42-0 Friday. The Bulldogs (9-2) beat the Titans 14-3 in Week 9 of the regular season. This time, the winner will advance to the regional finals.

The sixth-seeded Hawks closed their season with a 7-4 record.

“I think the kids played hard all year,” coach Andy Price said. “We never quit and didn’t quit tonight, and just, we came up short. We obviously can’t lose the turnover margin against these guys. They have some really good players.”

Spruce Creek led 7-0 at the end of the first quarter.

After forcing DeLand to punt on the game’s opening possession, the Hawks struck for a 68-yard bomb from senior Luke Smith to junior Tony Kinsler. Smith lofted the pass downfield under heavy pressure. Kinsler, who had sprinted past his defender, ran under it and galloped the rest of the way.

The squads traded punts before the Bulldogs got on the board. They assembled a drive that drained five minutes off the clock and resulted in a 26-yard scamper by senior TJ Moore that tied the score.

It remained 7-7 at halftime.

“We were just missing blocks in the first half, so we couldn’t get any drives,” Darlington said. “They did a great job of keeping the ball away from us, kind of playing our game.”

Spruce Creek’s first possession out of intermission spanned almost half the third quarter. It regained the lead 10-7 with a 22-yard field goal by senior Aiden Lanier.

Then, Javon Ross happened.

In the first half, the Hawks contained him to 30 yards from scrimmage on six touches. But following punts by both offenses, DeLand took over at the 2:22 mark of the third quarter, and Ross immediately exploded for a 63-yard rushing touchdown up the middle.

On the next snap from scrimmage, the Bulldogs’ defense caused a fumble on a Spruce Creek run play. Ross picked up the loose ball and brought it back 25 yards for the score.

A few plays later, he grabbed an interception on a pass that was tipped high into the air at the line of scrimmage.

“Once I saw the ball in the air, I just attacked it,’ Ross said.

That set up his 5-yard scoring scamper on the third play of the fourth quarter.

In less than five minutes of game time, DeLand went from losing 10-7 to being ahead 28-10.

“You’re telling me (Ross) is not a Power 5 player?” Darlington said. “I don’t care if he’s 4-foot-7. That dude can play. He takes over games. Every team we’ve played said that’s the best player we’ve seen all year. It’s like, ‘Come on, man.’ Some college needs to wake up.”

The Hawks responded 90 seconds later on a 5-yard run by junior Anthony Hayden. Then, they tried an onside kick, but they touched it before it traveled 10 yards.

The Bulldogs marched down the field while eliminating 4:41 off the clock. Moore found paydirt on a 3-yard keeper to make it 35-17.

Again, Hayden gave Spruce Creek an answer, tallying an 8-yard touchdown. Kinsler added the two-point conversion, but there was only 1:02 remaining. DeLand recovered the onside try and used back-to-back runs to kill the clock.

It was the 10th postseason victory in 120 years of Bulldog football and the first under Darlington, who is in his second year as head coach. Four of those playoff wins came in 2009.

“Hopefully we get some more,” Darlington said. “They’ll keep getting tougher, and this was tough. We expect it to be tough. Playoffs are tough.”

