‘Once-in-a-lifetime experience’: SF Giants reflect on emotional week of Willie Mays’ death, Rickwood Field game

ST. LOUIS (KRON) — The San Francisco Giants went 2-4 last calendar week. However, remove the 54 innings that were played on the baseball field, and it was a historic last few days for the franchise.

Most notably, the greatest player in franchise history, Willie Mays, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 93.

Two days later, the Giants played against the St. Louis Cardinals at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Ala. in a nationally televised contest which the Giants lost 6-5. Rickwood Field was the home of the Negro League’s Black Barons — a team Willie Mays played for before becoming a Giant. The story of MLB couldn’t be told without mentioning the venue.

Putting the on-field results aside, Manager Bob Melvin and the Giants took a moment to reflect on the week it was for the franchise. Before Saturday’s game in St. Louis, KRON4 asked Melvin how much he has thought of how historic the past week has been.

“Quiet a bit,” Melvin told reporters in the dugout pregame. “Willie Mays is the Giants. We all understand that. Most of our guys have had experience with him, know who he is as a person, what he brings. The rest of the baseball world knows the legend — what he’s meant to the game.

“It’s been a tough week in the fact he did pass, the timing of it with Rickwood (Field game on Thursday). He was there in spirit.”

BIRMINGHAM, AL – JUNE 20: Fans are seen entering Rickwood Field through the Fan Plaza prior to the 2024 Rickwood game between the San Francisco Giants and the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday, June 20, 2024 in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo by Russell Kilgore Jr./MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Giants players walk past a bus that was used for travel by the Birmingham Black Barons before their game between the San Francisco Giants and St. Louis Cardinals at historic Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Ala., on Thursday, June 20, 2024. Rickwood Field is the oldest professional ballpark in the country and former home to SF Giant and baseball Hall of Famer Willie Mays and the Birmingham Black Barons of the Negro Leagues. (Photo by Carlos Avila Gonzalez/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

BIRMINGHAM, AL – JUNE 20: Members of the St. Louis Cardinals and Negro League legends look on during a Willie Mays tribute during the pre-game ceremony prior to the 2024 Rickwood game between the San Francisco Giants and the St. Louis Cardinals at Rickwood Field on Thursday, June 20, 2024 in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

BIRMINGHAM, AL – JUNE 20: The Willie Mays Hall of Fame plaque prior to during the 2024 Rickwood game between the San Francisco Giants and the St. Louis Cardinals at Rickwood Field on Thursday, June 20, 2024 in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

BIRMINGHAM, AL – JUNE 20: Barry Bonds greets Negro League legends prior to the 2024 Rickwood game between the San Francisco Giants and the St. Louis Cardinals at Rickwood Field on Thursday, June 20, 2024 in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

BIRMINGHAM, AL – JUNE 20: A general view of Rickwood Field during pregame ceremonies prior to the 2024 Rickwood game between the San Francisco Giants and the St. Louis Cardinals at Rickwood Field on Thursday, June 20, 2024 in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Giants welcome fans to Oracle Park to honor Willie Mays

Melvin said playing in that historic venue in front of 8,332 fans was “impactful for everybody.”

“It’s been a lot, but it was a lot of fun,” he said. Desperately wished we could’ve won the game, but the experience itself was incredible, something we’ll never forget… With all the older Negro League players there, the festivities, I think MLB did a fantastic job. There was a real spotlight on it.”

Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski said his experience playing at Rickwood Field was “special.”

“Obviously, it was a tough emotional time for this entire organization,” Yastrzemski said. “To be able to go down there is incredibly special. It’s something that needs to happen more often… maybe a once-in-a-lifetime experience. I’m lucky to have had it.”

Starting pitcher Jordan Hicks took the loss in Saturday’s defeat to the Cardinals. Standing by his locker postgame, Hicks took a moment to reflect on the week it has been for the organization, calling it “eye-opening.”

“It’s been mixed feelings,” Hicks said. “It was tough when I first heard the (Mays) news in Chicago. Got to honor him at Rickwood, celebrate everything, the history of it, just how good a person he was.”

Rickwood Field represents both the good and bad in telling the story of baseball history. For one, it was Mays’ first baseball team when he turned pro at 17 years old. The unfortunate part that came with it was the racism Black players faced when taking the Rickwood Field diamond.

During Thursday’s telecast, Oakland A’s legend and Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson gave his thoughts on returning to the field he played in during his Negro League days.

Jackson said coming back is “not easy.” He continued to tell the story of the racism he faced in Birmingham in a now-viral clip. “I wouldn’t wish it on anybody,” the 14-time All-Star and five-time World Series champion said.

The Giants have not won a game since the passing of Mays last Tuesday. San Francisco returns home to Oracle Park for a Monday night matchup against the Chicago Cubs.

