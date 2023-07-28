A ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ basketball event is in Memphis and hardly anyone knows | Giannotto

They all came bounding off the court together Thursday morning, a bunch of teenage Memphis area basketball players talking over one another because they couldn’t decide what was better.

They had just beaten a team from St. Louis featuring a 7-foot-3 15-year-old. They had never played against someone that tall before.

But they had also won a game the day before with Michigan State coach Tom Izzo watching courtside. They had never played in front of such a well-known coach before.

“This is the best in the world,” marveled Keeper Jackson, the 6-7 Christian Brothers High School sophomore tasked with gazing up at the impossibly long Symon Phuk.

These were feats Hoop City Basketball Club founder Ernie Kuyper could not have imagined from his 15-and-under team a few days earlier. He only got the call last Friday that a fill-in was needed for the U.S. Open competition taking place during the NCAA College Basketball Academy. He didn’t really know much about the event. Hoop City was the only local team that participated.

Now, he can’t stop talking about what happened.

“It’s literally once-in-a-lifetime. I’ve been doing this going on 19 years. Never have I seen anything like this,” Kuyper said. “There were 15 (college) coaches at a game for 15-year-olds. You could go a whole season with two.”

You might not be aware that one of the most significant basketball recruiting events to take place in Memphis has quietly been going on at the Memphis Sports and Events Center this week. The public isn’t permitted inside, where more than 1,500 basketball prospects from around the country, both boys and girls, are taking part in a relatively new endeavor put on jointly by the NCAA and USA Basketball. But it is showcasing the city in ways civic leaders hoped for when the 227,000-square feet facility was built.

The NCAA College Basketball Academy was the result of recommendations made by the commission created six years ago in the wake of the FBI investigation into college basketball recruiting corruption. The first version of the event occurred in 2019 at four regional sites. There hadn’t been another one since then because of the pandemic. Until the past few days, when something unprecedented wound up occurring in Memphis.

Out on the 16 courts were 24 of the best grassroots basketball teams around the country sponsored by Nike, Under Armour and Adidas within the 16-and-under and 15-and-under age divisions, playing against one another as part of the U.S. Open tournament added to this year's academy.

Hoop City’s Keeper Jackson (12) goes for a layup in the game between Hoop City Basketball Club and the Gateway Knights during the NCAA College Basketball Academy at the Memphis Sports and Event Center on Thursday, July 27, 2023.

“That happens nowhere at a high level,” Kuyper emphasized. "This is better than any shoe circuit event."

There were also an additional 350 17-and-under prospects, as well as about 50 players from Canada Basketball, going through games and workouts in an individual pathway program intended to generate more recruiting exposure for rising high school seniors. And starting Friday, 48 of the best girls grassroots basketball teams and another 350 girls' prospects looking for more exposure will get the same treatment.

The NCAA covers transportation, lodging and food for each player and a chaperone, so long as they attend the life skills portion of the event, in which officials from the NCAA, NBA and NBPA educate prospects on everything from NIL and the transfer portal to mental health and the draft process.

More than that, though, it’s the only place in the country this week in which college basketball coaches are allowed to recruit. It means there are thousands of people staying in Memphis hotels, eating at Memphis restaurants and spending money in Memphis that would have never done so a few years ago. It's exposing the college basketball world to the possibilities here since there are very few spots in the country with a facility as big and as nice as the Memphis Sports and Event Center.

“It’s great for the university to have these athletes in town and I couldn’t be more happy to be in that building,” Memphis basketball coach Penny Hardaway said. “That building is three minutes from my house, and to be there with USA Basketball and having all those athletes in there, I’m glad they built that facility. That’s huge for our city.”

“The primary reason we ended up in Memphis is because of this facility. We wanted to do this event in one location,” added Dan Gavitt, the NCAA’s senior vice president for basketball.

Gavitt noted there will be a formal bid process to hold future college basketball academies put on by the NCAA, just like how the organization handles divvying out the Final Four to cities. But Memphis made a positive impression.

“This has worked quite well, so Memphis and this facility have set a standard by which we would expect things going forward,” Gavitt said. “So should they be interested – and I think they will be – this will be competitive to host in the future, next year or any other time.”

If nothing else, there's a group of Memphis teenagers who won’t soon forget this year.

Not after slaying a 7-foot-3 giant. Not after playing in front of more college coaches than they ever thought possible.

“This thing was kept quiet. I didn’t understand the magnitude of this thing,” Kuyper said. “It’s special for the city. I’m glad it’s here. I hope we can keep it here.”

