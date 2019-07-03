Once Dwayne Haskins secures the starting QB job, it needs to be his for a long time originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

The Redskins selected quarterback Dwayne Haskins with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft with the intention of him being the team's franchise quarterback for years to come.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

That does not mean he needs to start Week 1, especially if veteran Case Keenum gives the Redskins the best chance to win at that time.

"I just want to make sure that when I do play, I don't look bad," Haskins told reporters at the end of June's mini-camp session.

As training camp approaches, Haskins has "the right attitude for the young quarterback to have," NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey said. "I think it's the attitude the team needs to take with him going into the 2019 season."

But it's only a matter of time until Haskins does secure that starting job. The talent is there; there's a reason the Redskins invested a first-round pick in him. And when Haskins does earn the starting job, it needs to be his for a long time, according to Hailey.

"Whether Haskins is the Week 1 starter remains to be seen," Hailey said. "Training camp will determine that, as will the preseason. But whenever he does claim the starting job, it needs to be his from then on, unless something drastic happens or he's an abject disaster, which I do not expect."

Once the Redskins do give Haskins the keys to the offense, they must stay patient with him and stick with their young quarterback.

Story continues

"There will be Sunday's where he looks like the 15th overall pick that he was, and there will be other Sunday's where he looks like the 115th overall pick," Hailey said. "But when the Dwayne Haskins Era starts, it needs to be that way for a long time. They cannot put him in, take him out three weeks later, then put him in November."

There will be growing pains with any rookie quarterback; it's the nature of the sport. But the Redskins cannot afford to keep Haskins on a short leash once they give him the starting nod.

"He needs continuity, he needs playing time, and he needs to trust the coaches and be in that offense and grow," Hailey said. "He is the face of your franchise when you give him that job; let him take it and run with it."

Training camp starts July 25, and all eyes will be on the Redskins prized rookie quarterback from Ohio State.

MORE REDSKINS NEWS: