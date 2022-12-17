Once down 33-0, Vikings tie Colts on 64-yard TD pass to Dalvin Cook
Absolutely astonishing.
The Minnesota Vikings came back from a 33-0 halftime deficit to tie the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday at 36 with more than two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.
The Colts have given up 55 points in their last two fourth quarters if you add in the 33 they allowed to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 13.
The play that tied the game at 36 was a short pass to Dalvin Cook, who did the rest with a brilliant run to paydirt.
FIRST PLAY. DALVIN COOK. 64 YARDS. TOUCHDOWN.
2-Point conversion is GOOD. It's tied 36-36!
The score came after Indy failed to convert a fourth and short on a quarterback sneak by Matt Ryan.
Just short on 4th down. The @Vikings take over on downs!
