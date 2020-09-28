How the Detroit Lions finally were able to 'finish' in upset of Arizona Cardinals

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Maybe this was just the Detroit Lions being the Detroit Lions. It wasn't the first time, after all, that they won a game no one gave them a chance to win, against a hot team that had taken the NFL by storm.

But after Matt Prater made a 39-yard field goal as time expired to beat the previously unbeaten Arizona Cardinals, 26-23, the Lions, you could sense, felt like it was something more.

Prater made all four of his kicks Sunday after a couple long, costly misses earlier this season, and the Lions overcame the type of mistakes — and turned in the type of defensive effort — that had haunted them early in the season to snap an 11-game losing streak that dated back to last year.

“We put it on ourselves, man,” linebacker Jamie Collins said. “We set our bar high on defense no matter what. It’s been rough the last couple of games, but this don’t stop. Regardless of what we’ve giving up, we’ve still got games to play.”

The Lions turned three Kyler Murray interceptions into 10 points, got two big defensive stops in the fourth quarter and withstood a late-game penalty to set up Prater’s heroics.

Murray, who generated early season MVP buzz for his play the first two weeks of the season, struggled Sunday against a defense that entered the week near the bottom of the league in points and yards allowed.

The Lions clouded Murray’s passing lanes by playing more zone defense than usual, kept his big-play scrambling ability in check with a disciplined pass rush and were opportunistic when he made poor throws.

Duron Harmon intercepted a Murray pass on the opening drive, Collins had another pick in the second quarter that set up a Lions touchdown, and rookie Jeff Okudah got his first career pick late in the third quarter to set up a field goal.

Entering Sunday, the Lions were one of two NFL teams without a takeaway.

“I think I’ll probably keep the philosophy (of how to stop Murray) to ourselves, but I think the guys did a good job,” Lions coach Matt Patricia said. “You can see how dangerous he is when he gets out in space. I mean, there’s a couple plays in there and we had a couple missed tackles on him. He’s got unbelievable quickness, he’s got unbelievable acceleration and obviously that was a big priority for us just to make sure that we did the best we could to stop him. He’s going to make plays, but we just got to line up and try to make the next one the best that we can.”

Murray was 23 of 35 passing for 270 yards and two touchdowns, but the Lions’ much-maligned defense came up with two huge stops in the fourth quarter.

Trailing 23-20 with 12:08 to play, Patricia passed on a 58-yard field goal attempt and opted to punt. Jack Fox pinned the Cardinals at their own 2-yard line, and the Lions forced two incomplete passes as Arizona (2-1) went three-and-out on the series.

The Lions (1-2) tied the game on their next drive, an eight-play march that covered just 19 yards, then got another big defensive stand when they forced two Murray incompletions near midfield.