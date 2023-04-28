Once committed to Duke, 5-star basketball forward now considering KU Jayhawks, others

Mackenzie Mgbako, a 6-foot-8, 185-pound senior small forward from Roselle Catholic High School in New Jersey — the only uncommitted five-star prospect in the recruiting class of 2023 — has narrowed his list of prospective schools to four.

According to Zagsblog.com they are: Kansas, Indiana, Louisville and St. John’s.

Mgbako on April 11 requested a release from his signed letter-of-intent with Duke. His announcement followed the decisions of 7-footer Kyle Filipowski and 6-8 Mark Mitchell to return to Duke for their sophomore seasons instead of turning pro.

Mgbako on April 8, 2022, orally committed to Duke over Kentucky, Ohio State and Memphis. He also was heavily pursued by St. John’s, Louisville, North Carolina, Auburn, Georgetown, UCLA, Michigan, LSU and others. He signed a letter-of-intent with the Blue Devils in November of 2022.

Zagsblog.com and CBSsports.com reported Thursday that Mgbako will visit St. John’s this weekend. Jayhawkslant.com reports that a visit to KU could be scheduled immediately after the weekend trip to St. John’s, where Hall of Famer Rick Pitino has taken over as head coach.

Mgbako, the No. 8-ranked player in the class of 2023 according to Rivals.com and No. 9-rated player by ESPN.com, scored 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds in the World Team’s 90-84 loss to Team USA in the recent Nike Hoop Summit in Portland.

He was 2-of-5 from three and 8-of-10 from the line.

“Mgbako’s shot-making from behind the arc is his best asset,” writes 247Sports director of scouting Adam Finkelstein. “He can also make the types of shots that translate to the next level — pick-and-pop threes, slipping out of ball screens to make shots on the move or creating space with a series of side-step or step-back shots. The mid-post has long been a staple of his individual offense, but now he’s getting some easy points by moving without the ball more freely.”

Finkelstein added: “Physically, Mgbako appears to be in the best shape of his career. His swing skills are his defensive versatility and shot-creation abilities, both of which are rooted in his mobility, foot speed, and ability to play low to the ground when necessary. If those two areas develop, both his versatility and overall projection will go to new levels.”

Isaac Condra of SI.com writes that Mgbako “is prone to some mistakes as a defender and decision-maker but he has the tools and projectable role that makes him a potential lottery pick and one of the top incoming freshmen in college basketball. It’ll be interesting to track his development as an on-ball scorer over the next year but with proper training, he could be a lethal three-level scorer with defensive ability.”

Former Red Raider Tyson set for KU visit

Former Texas Tech guard/small forward Jaylon Tyson, who entered the NCAA transfer portal on April 16, is expected to arrive for an official visit to KU on Friday, according to 247sports.com and jayhawkslant.com.

Tyson, a 6-7, 210-pound sophomore from Plano, Texas, averaged 10.7 points a game last season on 48.3% shooting. He hit 43 of 107 threes for 40.2%. He also averaged 6.1 rebounds per game with 41 assists against 53 turnovers.

Tyson — he started every game after transferring from Texas in December of 2021 — averaged 28.9 minutes per contest. He visited Cal last weekend and also reportedly has heard from coaches from Missouri, BYU, Auburn, Arkansas, Creighton, Nebraska and others.

Tyson scored in double figures in 16 games, including a career-high 27 points on 11-of-15 shooting at West Virginia last season. He hit three threes in that game. He had 14 rebounds and 12 points at Texas before scoring 19 points with 12 rebounds against Baylor at home. He had 19 points and 10 rebounds at Baylor.

Tyson hit a season-high four three-pointers in an 18-point effort against Georgetown in the Big 12-Big East Battle.

As a two-time transfer, Tyson would need a waiver to be eligible to play at KU during the 2023-24 season.

Tyson’s brother Berron Tyson, played football at South Alabama. His brother Jordyn Tyson, who led the Colorado Buffaloes football team in receiving yards and touchdowns last season, recently entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal.

Primo Spears heads to FSU after KU visit

Primo Spears, a 6-3, 185-pound sophomore point guard formerly of Georgetown, who entered the transfer portal on March 13 while also putting his name in the 2023 NBA Draft, has completed a Tuesday-to-Thursday visit to KU.

Spears — he averaged 16.0 points, 5.3 assists and 3.0 rebounds for the 7-25 Hoyas this past season — has a final list of KU and Florida State. Reportedly, he headed straight to FSU for a visit following his trip to KU.

A native of Hartford, Connecticut, Spears earlier considered TCU and Arkansas.

Spears last season hit 194 of 475 shots for 40.8%. He hit 27 of 90 threes for 30%. He played 37.3 minutes per game. Spears played his freshman season at Duquesne. He averaged 12.7 points on 36.7% shooting, 30% from three, with 3.0 assists a game.

As a two-time transfer, he would need a waiver to be eligible to play at KU during the 2023-24 season.

Spears recorded a career-high 37 points on 15-of-31 shooting and dished 11 assists in Georgetown’s loss to Xavier last season.

Former Longhorn Morris to pick school Friday

Former Texas guard Arterio Morris will announce his college choice at 5 p.m., Friday, on his Instagram page. He has visited KU and DePaul. Mississippi is also said to be on his list.

Morris — he entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal on April 10 — averaged 4.7 points and 1.4 rebounds a game his freshman season at Texas. He hit 41.4% of his shots and was 32.5% from three (29 of 87). He was 78.6% from the line.

He had 20 assists to 23 turnovers while playing an average of 11.7 minutes a game in 38 games.