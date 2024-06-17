'Once you get to certain age, people think you can't learn'

Former Celtic boss Martin O'Neill, 72, believes ageism is playing a part in him currently being out of a management role.

The Northern Irishman left Nottingham Forest in 2019 and has been without a club in the following five years.

O'Neill says he's "72 going on 35" but feels once "you get to a certain age, people think you'll never learn anymore".

"In European football, with very few exceptions, it's coaches now," the ex-Celtic manager, who won seven domestic trophies during five years in Glasgow, told BBC Scotland.

"You're a head coach rather than a manager. So the days of Sir Alex Ferguson running the club, or myself running at Celtic, I think those days for the younger coach have gone.

"I remember Dermot Desmond, who is the major shareholder of Celtic, said he wanted me to take ownership of the football club. We didn't even know each other.

"So those things have changed in the game. And like anything else, it doesn't matter, people take age into consideration.

"It's as if you are a certain age, then you're some sort of Luddite that can't bend to change.

“The game has changed, there's no question about it, but it's an insult, to take people with experience on and say they no longer can learn the game.

"That's the problem, really, in society."