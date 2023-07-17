They once called KJ Jefferson the 14th best QB in the 14-team SEC. Now? Number one.

My, times sure have changed.

Actually, wait. No. Not really. They’re basically the same. The people who create the preseason SEC quarterback rankings just didn’t make a foolish mistake this year.

Perhaps you recall about this time three years when the folks over at 247Sports listed Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson as the 14th best quarterback in the 14-team conference. Now, those of us in Fayetteville knew that was ridiculous, though, to be fair, he was a freshman with limited experience, so they didn’t know as much as those who follow the team.

But still.

Anyway, that’s since, of course, been fixed. Jefferson checked in at No. 2 last year in the same rankings. And now, here in mid-July, 247Sports has Jefferson rated as the top quarterback in the SEC.

To that, we say deserved, even if it is a bit of surprise. For comparison’s sake, here’s how we rate them Razorbacks Wire.

14. Robby Ashford, Auburn

Auburn Tigers quarterback Robby Ashford (9) calls a play at the line during the A-Day spring football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 8, 2023.

There’s no guarantee Ashford starts. In fact, by the end of the season, he probably won’t be. Peyton Thorne entered from Michigan State and has more experience, but Ashford knows the system a bit better for now. Regardless, Auburn needs some work.

14. Graham Mertz, Florida

Florida Gators quarterback Graham Mertz (15) hands the bail off to Florida Gators running back Cam Carroll (27) during the second half of the University of Florida Orange & Blue game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Thursday, April 13, 2023. Orange defeated Blue 10-7. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun]

Mertz was functional at Wisconsin last year, finishing middle of the pack in the Big Ten in quarterback rating. Things will be tougher in Florida, probably, because the Gators aren’t expected to be any good.

12. Tyler Buchnor, Alabama

Apr 22, 2023; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; White team coach Tommy Rees, AlabamaÕs offensive coordinator, talks to players on the sideline during the A-Day game at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports

When is the last time neither Alabama or Auburn knew who their starter would be at quarterback come late July? That’s where we stand, though. Alabama offensive coordinator Tommy Rees could go with Tyler Buchnor, a transfer from Rees’ alma mater Notre Dame. Or he could not. Either way, it’s unlikely whoever the Tide start will finish 12th.

11. Brady Cook, Missouri

Dec 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Brady Cook (12) throws a pass against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in the third quarter in the 2022 Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Fun fact: Brady Cook finished last year with a better quarterback rating than Anthony Richardson, who just went in the first round of the NFL Draft. OK, that isn’t fair to either player. But Cook is a competent game manager. The thing is for Mizzou, they need more than that to make a leap.

10. AJ Swann, Vanderbilt

Nov 26, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA;

Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback AJ Swann (13) throws a pass against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the third quarter at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: George Walker IV – USA TODAY Sports

Yes, really. In just seven games as the primary quarterback for Vanderbilt last year, AJ Swann threw 10 touchdowns against just two interceptions. The Commodores will likely be bottom of the table again, but it’s not likely to be on Swann.

9. Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss

Red team quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) passes during Ole Miss Grove Bowl at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Ole Miss Grove Bowl

Dart is OK! He isn’t great. He isn’t terrible. He’s eighth. A touchdown-to-interception ratio of less than 2-to-1, though, is pretty rough in this conference. Still, he can make impressive plays at times.

8. Connor Weigman, Texas A&M

Texas A&M Head Coach Jimbo Fisher addresses the media at the 2023 SEC Football Kickoff Media Days at the Nashville Grand Hyatt on Broadway, Monday, July 17, 2023.

Weignman threw eight touchdowns and zero interceptions in his five games last year, locking him into starting duties this year as a sophomore. With Bobby Petrino running the Aggies offense, Weigman could take a huge step as the season progresses.

7. Carson Beck, Georgia

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) throws the ball during the UGA G-Day spring football game at Sanford Stadium in Athens on Saturday.

News Joshua L Jones

The thing is, with this ranking for Beck, it’s not about the numbers. It’s not about the team. It’s our own weird concotion of both. Beck could win the Heisman Trophy because he plays for Georgia and they’re loaded. But he’s never been a starter before, either, so it’s hard to put him any higher than seventh.

6. Will Rogers, Mississippi State

Oct 22, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers (2) shouts instructions at the line of scrimmage against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Mississippi State probably won’t be very good this year. Will Rogers will probably put up great numbers this year. Goes that way sometimes.

5. Joe Milton, Tennessee

Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) warms up before Tennessee football’s Orange & White spring game, in Neyland Stadium, Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Orangewhite0415 0235

Joe Milton was absolutely dynamite in the last two games of the year for Tennessee after Hendon Hooker went down. If he plays like that for the Vols this year, watch out.

4. Spencer Rattler, South Carolina

Dec 30, 2022; Jacksonville, FL, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) and Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Howard Cross III (56) during the second half in the 2022 Gator Bowl at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Spencer Rattler is neither the superstar folks thought he was that first year at Oklahoma nor the same guy who was so bad for the Sooners the following year. He’s closer to the first guy, last year showed. The Gamecocks are on the rise.

3. Jayden Daniels, LSU

Jul 17, 2023; Nashville, TN, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) speaks with the media during SEC Media Days at Grand Hyatt. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

No one in the conference can run from the quarterback spot like Jayden Daniels. Not even the man we have ranked No. 1. If his passing improves even just a little bit, the Tigers are national title contenders. Heck, they may be even without that.

2. Devin Leary, Kentucky

Kentucky quarterback Devin Leary passed the ball during drills as the Wildcats practiced at the Joe Craft Football Training Facility on Tuesday morning in Lexington, Ky. Mar. 21, 2023

Jf Uk Spring Practice Aj4t9969

Devin Leary may have been the best quarterback in the ACC last year at North Carolina State. He should put up great numbers at Kentucky, too, taking over for Will Levis.

1. KJ Jefferson, Arkansas

Dec 28, 2022; Memphis, TN, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) rushes past Kansas Jayhawks linebacker Taiwan Berryhill Jr (6) during the first quarter in the 2022 Liberty Bowl at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Jefferson had 3,382 yards of total offense and 27 total touchdowns last year. The numbers aren’t as gaudy as some others in the conference, but watch him and you’ll know just why he’s No. 1.

