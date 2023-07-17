They once called KJ Jefferson the 14th best QB in the 14-team SEC. Now? Number one.
My, times sure have changed.
Actually, wait. No. Not really. They’re basically the same. The people who create the preseason SEC quarterback rankings just didn’t make a foolish mistake this year.
Perhaps you recall about this time three years when the folks over at 247Sports listed Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson as the 14th best quarterback in the 14-team conference. Now, those of us in Fayetteville knew that was ridiculous, though, to be fair, he was a freshman with limited experience, so they didn’t know as much as those who follow the team.
But still.
Anyway, that’s since, of course, been fixed. Jefferson checked in at No. 2 last year in the same rankings. And now, here in mid-July, 247Sports has Jefferson rated as the top quarterback in the SEC.
To that, we say deserved, even if it is a bit of surprise. For comparison’s sake, here’s how we rate them Razorbacks Wire.
14. Robby Ashford, Auburn
There’s no guarantee Ashford starts. In fact, by the end of the season, he probably won’t be. Peyton Thorne entered from Michigan State and has more experience, but Ashford knows the system a bit better for now. Regardless, Auburn needs some work.
14. Graham Mertz, Florida
Mertz was functional at Wisconsin last year, finishing middle of the pack in the Big Ten in quarterback rating. Things will be tougher in Florida, probably, because the Gators aren’t expected to be any good.
12. Tyler Buchnor, Alabama
When is the last time neither Alabama or Auburn knew who their starter would be at quarterback come late July? That’s where we stand, though. Alabama offensive coordinator Tommy Rees could go with Tyler Buchnor, a transfer from Rees’ alma mater Notre Dame. Or he could not. Either way, it’s unlikely whoever the Tide start will finish 12th.
11. Brady Cook, Missouri
Fun fact: Brady Cook finished last year with a better quarterback rating than Anthony Richardson, who just went in the first round of the NFL Draft. OK, that isn’t fair to either player. But Cook is a competent game manager. The thing is for Mizzou, they need more than that to make a leap.
10. AJ Swann, Vanderbilt
Yes, really. In just seven games as the primary quarterback for Vanderbilt last year, AJ Swann threw 10 touchdowns against just two interceptions. The Commodores will likely be bottom of the table again, but it’s not likely to be on Swann.
9. Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss
Dart is OK! He isn’t great. He isn’t terrible. He’s eighth. A touchdown-to-interception ratio of less than 2-to-1, though, is pretty rough in this conference. Still, he can make impressive plays at times.
8. Connor Weigman, Texas A&M
Weignman threw eight touchdowns and zero interceptions in his five games last year, locking him into starting duties this year as a sophomore. With Bobby Petrino running the Aggies offense, Weigman could take a huge step as the season progresses.
7. Carson Beck, Georgia
The thing is, with this ranking for Beck, it’s not about the numbers. It’s not about the team. It’s our own weird concotion of both. Beck could win the Heisman Trophy because he plays for Georgia and they’re loaded. But he’s never been a starter before, either, so it’s hard to put him any higher than seventh.
6. Will Rogers, Mississippi State
Mississippi State probably won’t be very good this year. Will Rogers will probably put up great numbers this year. Goes that way sometimes.
5. Joe Milton, Tennessee
Joe Milton was absolutely dynamite in the last two games of the year for Tennessee after Hendon Hooker went down. If he plays like that for the Vols this year, watch out.
4. Spencer Rattler, South Carolina
Spencer Rattler is neither the superstar folks thought he was that first year at Oklahoma nor the same guy who was so bad for the Sooners the following year. He’s closer to the first guy, last year showed. The Gamecocks are on the rise.
3. Jayden Daniels, LSU
No one in the conference can run from the quarterback spot like Jayden Daniels. Not even the man we have ranked No. 1. If his passing improves even just a little bit, the Tigers are national title contenders. Heck, they may be even without that.
2. Devin Leary, Kentucky
Devin Leary may have been the best quarterback in the ACC last year at North Carolina State. He should put up great numbers at Kentucky, too, taking over for Will Levis.
1. KJ Jefferson, Arkansas
Jefferson had 3,382 yards of total offense and 27 total touchdowns last year. The numbers aren’t as gaudy as some others in the conference, but watch him and you’ll know just why he’s No. 1.