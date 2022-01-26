After once being seen as a weakness, Rams’ depth is big reason for playoff run

The Los Angeles Rams have constructed their roster in a way that’s unlike any other team. They haven’t made a first-round pick since 2016, trading their top picks away regularly in order to acquire proven talent.

The Rams have also dealt mid-round picks for veterans, too, showing just how differently they value draft selections than everyone else in the NFL. The result has been a top-heavy roster led by stars such as Matthew Stafford, Jalen Ramsey and Von Miller, which has made it difficult to sign free agents to round out the depth chart.

During the season, there were questions about the Rams’ role players and backups. Behind the starters were unproven players who would need to step up in case of injury, which raised concerns.

But during this playoff run, the Rams’ depth has really shown through. Nick Scott played the best game of his life on Sunday with Jordan Fuller and Taylor Rapp out. Joe Noteboom was outstanding in place of the injured Andrew Whitworth at left tackle. Ogbonnia Okoronkwo had four pressures, a QB hit and a pass deflection in only 17 snaps played. Travin Howard has thrived in place of Ernest Jones during his absence, making six tackles against the Bucs. Kendall Blanton scored the first touchdown of the game, too. Against the Cardinals, David Long Jr. had a pick-six, Marquise Copeland intercepted a pass and Terrell Burgess made five tackles.

For something that was once seen as a potential downfall for the Rams, their depth is what has helped keep this playoff run going.

“It’s huge. It’s a real credit to these players. The depth of all the 48 guys that we have up and active on game day,” Sean McVay said this week. “Really, our coaches’ ability to develop, but also Les and his group, their ability to identify these guys that you want to be able to work with, that you want to be able to coach. There’s a lot of people that play a huge role in that. Ultimately the players go out, they deliver, so happy for those guys to have that kind of success. But I think there’s a lot of people that really pour in and try to help them reach their highest potential. The guys’ preparation throughout the course of the week was in alignment with allowing them to go play with the quieted mind, ‘Let’s go shoot our shot, play to the best of our ability. If my number is called, I’m going to go deliver. And I feel confident in that.’ You saw that with a handful of guys – Nick, Kendall (Blanton), Joe stepped up in a big way. I thought ‘Obo’ did a great job with the more snaps that he played yesterday. Our stars shined really bright. Then you see guys like ‘T’ Howard continues to make a big impact. Weddle was out there flying around too. We got a lot of guys that I think are making their impacts felt and adding the perfect balance of us coming together the right way as a team. This is the time you want to be able to do that.”

The Rams will need all hands on deck against the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game, facing a team they’ve lost to six times in a row. They should get Whitworth, Rapp and Jones back from injury, which will certainly help, but depth will still be critical in this game.

Being one win away from the Super Bowl is a testament to the job Snead and McVay have done constructing this team, bucking the trend of what the rest of the NFL is doing to build their teams through the draft.

