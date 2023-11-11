Once-beaten Vestal eases away from Horseheads to tuck away Section 4 "A' football title

Action from Vestal's win against Horseheads for Section 4 Class A football title, Nov. 10, 2023.

Vestal denied Horseheads a point in the second half Friday night and wrapped up a 40-14 victory at Dick Hoover Stadium to claim Section 4’s Class A football championship.

Liam Nealy rushed for 160 yards and three touchdowns before being ejected for what was determined to be a targeting penalty with 4:10 remaining in the third quarter and his team ahead by 34-14. A short time later, Blue Raiders coach Kevin Hillman was disqualified after being assessed two penalties for unsportsmanlike conduct seconds apart.

The Golden Bears took the lead for keeps when Noah Kintner ran under and received an exquisitely delivered 34-yard pass from Cam Schaffer in the back-middle of the end zone with 3:26 elapsed

Up next

Vestal (8-1) will oppose East Syracuse-Minoa or Whitesboro, 8 p.m. Nov. 17 back at Dick Hoover Stadium. That Section 3 final is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday.

Horseheads (7-4) remains in search of the program’s first sectional title since 1998.

More: Photos: Elmira tops Corning for Section 4 Class AA football title

First quarter to Vestal

Following that initial score, Vestal snuffed out Horseheads’ first possession when Finnian Scanlon Shaw was stopped a yard short of a first down on fourth-and-6. Vestal took possession at its 24-yard line and on the second and fourth plays of the drive Schaffer passed for gains of 27 and 20 yards, respectively. The lead grew to two TDs when Nealy rushed in from the 2 with 2:09 to play in the opening quarter.

But on its second offensive play thereafter, a 61-yard scoring pass from Dominic Cardinale to Bradock Salisbury halved Horseheads’ deficit.

Vestal produced two touchdowns 90 seconds apart in the second quarter. The first came 1:52 in when Nealy rushed across from the 6 and the second when Ronan Crowley’s smack of a ball carrier thumped the football loose and Brody Crowley retrieved the free ball and advanced 25 or so yards for a TD. John McIntyre’s PAT left the hosts a 28-7 advantage 8:38 before halftime.

But there came another lengthy TD pass and catch from Horseheads, this one with 1:33 to play in the half from Cardinale to Scanlon Shaw and it was 28-14.

Things unraveled for a spell

Nealy’s final carry brought a 10-yard touchdown with 5:14 to play in the third quarter before matters disintegrated.

He got the boot after tackling Cardinale in front of the Raiders’ sideline with 4:10 remaining. His availability for the quarterfinal round of state playoffs is to be determined.

“Right now, what we had was a targeting call,” said Bears coach Jim Crunden. “The targeting call is an immediate ejection, which would put him out for this game and (Crunden was informed) he would only be out for the first half of the next game.

“However, (athletic director Josh Gannon) has told me that we filed a protest at that time, we played the remainder of the game under protest and (Gannon), the athletic director from Horseheads and I believe one of the officials from tonight are going to review the video to see if it warranted a targeting call or if perhaps it was something maybe like an unsportsmanlike.

“Everything we saw on video, the hit was on the field of play, it wasn’t at the head, it just was an intense hit and as a result we got a flag. Right now, the way it stands, he would be out for at the least the first half next week.”

Section 4 Class A champion Golden Bears of Vestal

Through conclusion of the third quarter, penalty flags were tossed repeatedly, with at least four for unsportsmanlike conduct, one for unnecessary roughness and another for roughing the passer- Horseheads the culprit for most.

“Not the way you want it, for sure, not all those flags and not all that extracurricular stuff. It got away from both teams, I think,” Crunden said. “The moment, the intensity, whatever it was. We don’t like to see that, we don’t like to play that way. We can’t be losing players like that.

However, he added, “We came out, we had a job to do, we did the job we needed to do and we got the win.”

More from Crunden

** About those two Horseheads TDs: “The first one, they caught us. We had a stunt on, we had a missed assignment and sure enough they bit us on that one. The second one, it was a mismatch. We had to seal that up. I think we did a much better job in the second half giving some depth to those guys and allowing the under throws to take place.”

** On the Bears’ defense, specifically the TD: “Our defense is quick, one of the fastest that I’ve been a part of. With that ability, that quickness, that closing speed, things like that are not only expected they’re going to happen. They just create turmoil on defense with their speed and that’s what we like to see.”

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Section 3 opponent TBD ahead for Vestal’s Class A football champs