‘Once an Aggie, always an Aggie.’ Former Texas A&M WR Demond Demas looking toward greener football pastures

Back in February, it was reported that former five-star prospect and wide receiver Demond Demas, who Aggie fans all remember as the potential “future” of Texas A&M’s offense for years to come, announced his intentions to take the JUCO route after committing to Garden City Community College in Garden City (KS), eleven months after entering the transfer portal on March 28 of last year.

With the expectation that he would return for the Aggies 2022 campaign, multiple off-the-field incidents, including charges related to the assault of his girlfriend during the summer of 2020, arose, temporarily plaguing his football future, as he chose to sit out of the entire season to weigh his options, and of course, reflect on his past discretions.

In just two seasons in College Station, Demas recorded 15 receptions for 235 yards and only one touchdown in 8 games played in 2021, yet flashed moments of brilliance due to his elite athleticism and big-play potential, traits that will likely make him the most sought-after JUCO product by this time next year.

On Wednesday, Demas sat down with GCCC football play-by-play announcer Cal Friedman to preview the Broncbuster’s 2023 season, the chaos surrounding his high school recruitment, his excitement to get back on the field for the first time in two seasons, and most notably, his continuous love for Texas A&M despite their eventual split.

“My experience was actually lovely. I love that school still to this day. Once an Aggie, always an Aggie.”

Good luck to Demond as he continues to reestablish himself on the gridiron, as we’ll all be anticipating several highlight plays in the coming weeks.

Here is the complete interview courtesy of Cal Friedman.

We're officially eight days from kicking off the @GCCC_FOOTBALL season! I sat down with key transfer Demond Demas (@DemondDemas1) to talk about handling the spotlight of a five-star recruit & his excitement to get back to the game. Stay tuned for more interviews coming soon. pic.twitter.com/bW2oJT5tPi — Cal Friedman (@friedman_cal) August 16, 2023

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire