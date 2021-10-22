Once again, the Yankees’ catching situation is unsettled

For the second straight year, the Yankees played their season-defining game with Gary Sanchez on the bench. The catcher watched as Gerrit Cole and the Yankees fell into an early hole to the Red Sox and never recovered.

And for the second straight winter, Sanchez’s future with the Yankees seems clouded. Tuesday when asked about Sanchez being the Bombers’ starting catcher in 2022, GM Brian Cashman gave a vague “we’ll see” answer.

“I know one thing. Gary has worked his tail off. Gary has been so committed. I know at times the results may not be there, but I am proud that we’ve got a guy with a lot of heart, a lot of care, a lot of effort,” Cashman said. “He worked his tail off all year to put himself in a position to be an improved player for us at that position this year. And for the bulk of the year, that showed. At times down the stretch, it may (have) deteriorated a little bit.”

Sanchez was one of those young controllable players the Yankees were going to build a new era around four years ago, in the wake of a surprise trip to the American League Championship Series.

But he hasn’t developed into the player they thought he would and now the Yankees are stuck. The closest one of their catching prospects is projected to be next season is Triple-A and there are not that many upgrades available on the free agent market to replace Sanchez.

Yan Gomes, Manny Pina, Wilson Ramos, Jeff Mathis, Austine Romine, Kurt Suzuki and Robinson Chirinos are the top names that will be free agents after the World Series. Mike Zunino, Christian Vazquez, Tucker Barnhart, Roberto Perez and Buster Posey all have options for next season, but one or more could come on the market.

Cashman hinted at the problem of replacing Sanchez when he said he was “one of the better offensive catchers in the game.”

Sanchez, who made $6.35 million last season, showed some improvement at the plate from a disastrous 2020. He slashed .204/.307/.423 with 23 homers and 54 RBI in 117 games.

It’s not exactly the numbers that inspired Cashman to call him “The Kraken” five years ago, but his power potential is still enough that other teams would be interested.

His troubles behind the plate have been on-going since he got to the majors. Sanchez has had four different catching tutors with the Yankees since he got to the big leagues. After 2019, they made a big deal about bringing in catching coach Tanner Swanson, who put Sanchez in a knee-down crouch behind the plate.

This year, in his second season working with Swanson, the 28-year-old was still considered among the bottom five catchers in the big leagues in framing stats. He ranked 55th out of 59 qualified catchers in Runs From Extra Strikes (-6) and 49th in Strike Rate (45.8%).

And he struggled with the stats that drive fans wild. He was charged with six errors and eight passed balls. There were 60 wild pitches on his watch and 50 stolen bases. In fact, known as having a cannon of an arm, Sanchez had the worst caught stealing rate (17%) of his career, by far.

The Yankees have already limited Sanchez over the past two seasons. Gerrit Cole made it clear he preferred throwing to back-up catcher Kyle Higashioka. He is a better framing catcher, in the 84th percentile according to Baseball Savant and finishing 13th in Runs From Extra Strikes (3) and ninth in Strike Rate (49.8)

Higashioka hit .181/.246/.389 with 10 home runs and 29 RBI over 67 games. He struck out 59 times and walked 17 over 211 plate appearances.

The Yankees have drafted several catchers over the last few years. Josh Breaux maxed out at Double-A last season and is projected to be in Triple-A this season. Anthony Seigler and Austin Wells both rose to high Class-A last season.

“We’re going to evaluate all available options,” Cashman said when asked about Sanchez as a the 2022 starting catcher

The problem is there aren’t that many options available.