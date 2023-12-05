Once again, NDSU stands between South Dakota and postseason glory

Dec. 4—VERMILLION — Widely considered two of the greatest seasons in South Dakota's football history, coach Dave Triplett led the Coyotes to back-to-back Division II playoff appearances from 1985-86.

But separating the USD from a championship was a pesky team 300 miles to the north. North Dakota State bounced the Coyotes 16-7 in the 1985 national semifinals, then won 27-7 in the national championship game the following year.

Thirty-seven years later, USD is having its best season since its mid-1980's run, winning 10 games at the Division I level and reaching the FCS quarterfinals for the first time in program history.

That familiar foe stands in the way again.

The three-seeded Coyotes will host North Dakota at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the DakotaDome in the quarterfinals, in a game that will be nationally televised on ABC.

"I know there's a lot of passion among our fans and alums that were a part of those years in the mid-80s," USD coach Bob Nielson said during Monday's press conference. "... I hope there's a lot of excitement for the game. We're a team that's put itself in a position to be one of eight that's remaining in the hunt for a national championship, getting a chance to play an outstanding football team here in the Dome and a team that our fans know a lot about from a conference rivalry standpoint."

Obviously, the history between the Coyotes and the Bison runs deeper than a pair of postseason games nearly four decades ago. The border rivals have faced 101 times, including every year since South Dakota joined the Missouri Valley Football Conference in 2012.

A typically lopsided series amid the Bison's domination of the FCS, intrigue was injected into the rivalry when USD handed NDSU a 24-19 loss in late September. The game served as a coming out party for the Coyotes, while raising alarms for the Bison. NDSU defensive end Jake Kava even suggested postgame that the Bison had overlooked USD, saying the team thought, "We always beat them, so why wouldn't we beat them this time?"

Considering the stage, there isn't "need for any extra motivation," Nielson said. However, it isn't hard to see how facing NDSU raises the stakes. An opportunity to knock out the Bison en route to a semifinal appearance in front of a home crowd and national TV audience could both extract demons from the past, and cement the season as an all-time success story for the program.

"You look at it, the fact (is) you're playing one of the, if not the premier program in the country when you play North Dakota State," Nielson said. "(They're) a team that has multiple national championships under their belt. Obviously a team that we know, a team that knows us and our guys understand how well we'll have to play."

Winning won't be an easy task. The Bison, despite failing to get a top-eight seed in the FCS playoffs, are back in the quarterfinals for a 14th consecutive season, and appear to be undergoing a late-season turnaround. Since its lopsided loss against North Dakota on Oct. 14, NDSU has won six of its past seven games, including a 24-point win over nationally-ranked Southern Illinois, and last week's 35-34 overtime win over No. 6 seed Montana State in the FCS second round.

USD has also grown since its win in Fargo two months ago. The Coyotes are no longer plucky upstarts that can catch NDSU off guard, but a national contender that has proved its worth with wins over six ranked opponents.

It's a game worthy of the nationally televised broadcast window, and will be pegged as one of the most important in USD's football history.

"Our guys understand what we have to do," Nielson said. "... We're going to play a very physical football team on Saturday and, you're going have to do all the little things right. This team has taken a lot of pride in doing some of those things that don't necessarily get noticed on the stat pages well, and that's going to be very important on Saturday."