Once again, lack of focus costs Phil Mickelson, who shoots 75 on Friday

Rex Hoggard
·1 min read

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Phil Mickelson, whose inability to focus for an entire round has become an admitted problem, said Quail Hollow Club forced him to stay focused following his first-round 64.

On Friday, he was 11 shots worse as his mind wandered.

The example Lefty gave of his mental lapses was his tee shot at the par-3 17th hole that never had a chance of covering the water hazard and led to a double-bogey 5.

Wells Fargo Championship: Full-field scores | Full coverage

“We're standing over the ball and I'm changing my mind and I'm changing the shot, moving the clubhead a little bit and instead of backing away and kind of refocusing, I just kind of hit it and I'm not really kind of aware of what I'm doing,” said Mickelson, who went from overnight leader to tied for 11th when he completed his round. “I've got to fix that and work on it.”

Another example of his lack of focus came on the par-5 15th hole, where he pulled his second shot right of the green and struggled to a bogey. Mickelson said he’s trying to improve his focus through meditation and various drills but he continues to struggle.

“I threw two shots away on 15 and two on 17 and that ultimately are things I've been doing and I just can't keep doing that,” he said. “I'm optimistic for the weekend, though.”

Recommended Stories

  • Phil Mickelson takes early 2-shot lead at Wells Fargo Championship after slump

    Phil Mickelson grabbed his first opening-round lead at a PGA Tour event for the first time in 840 days on Thursday.

  • Blast from past as Mickelson opens with 64 at Quail Hollow

    Phil Mickelson has gone nine months since he finished among the top 20, and it looks as though that streak is about to end at the Wells Fargo Championship. The 50-year-old Mickelson kept his focus Thursday at Quail Hollow and blistered the course for a 7-under 64 to build a two-shot lead after the opening round. Mickelson ran off five birdies in a six-hole stretch around the turn.

  • As Walker Cup approaches, stomach illness affecting both sides

    With the 48th Walker Cup just a day away, several players are dealing with gastrointestinal issues.

  • Rising superstar Patty Tavatanakit jumps out to three-shot lead at Honda Thailand LPGA

    No Thai player has ever won the Honda Thailand LPGA event. Patty Tavatanakit is looking to become the first.

  • Golf’s beauty, cruelty on display in first round, and so is a fabulous Phil Mickelson

    156 golfers teed off Thursday at Charlotte’s PGA event, competing for a first prize of nearly $1.5 million.

  • Jimbo Fisher already preparing for game vs. Nick Saban, Alabama: 'We're going to beat his ass'

    Jimbo Fisher has yet to beat Alabama since he took over at Texas A&M in 2018.

  • What started out as fun and games has turned into Phil Mickelson leading the Wells Fargo

    Phil Mickelson leads the Wells Fargo Championship after an opening 7-under 64, the first time he's ben atop a PGA Tour leaderboard since 2019.

  • Rory McIlroy calls proposed golf super league a 'money grab;' Phil Mickelson thinks it's 'interesting'

    A proposed golf 'Super League' is largely meeting a similar reception to its flaming failure soccer counterpart.

  • The first Arab-American woman in NASCAR

    History is being made on the track as Toni Breidinger becomes the first Arab-American woman to race in NASCAR. Toni has been racing since she was 9 years old as a go-kart race car driver, and after being behind the wheels of a stock car at the age of 15 Toni made it her career goal to perssu NASCAR. Her dream came true when she competed at the Daytona International Speedway making her the first arab-american NASCAR driver. Learn more at nascar.com Transcript: The first Arab-American woman in NASCAR. Racecar driver Toni Breidinger has always had a passion for the track. She started by racing go-karts at the age of 9. Competing in NASCAR has been her goal since racing stock cars at 15. After graduating from high school Breidinger began pursuing a NASCAR career and headed to North Carolina to chase her dream. Toni joined Young’s Motorsports Team of Drivers and competed in the 2021 Daytona International Speedway finishing in the 18th spot. She made history that race as the first Arab-Amercian woman to compete in NASCAR. Toni Breidinger is also a 19-time US Auto Club Race Champion.

  • Charles Barkley: Auburn coach Bryan Harsin has 'courage' to take on 'King Kong' Nick Saban

    Charles Barkley gives his thoughts on Auburn football coach Bryan Harsin and calls Alabama's Nick Saban 'King Kong.'

  • UK adds Turkey to red list; UEFA insist Istanbul to host Champions League final

    The UEFA Champions League final will go ahead in Istanbul, Turkey, say UEFA despite two English clubs, Manchester City and Chelsea, reaching the showpiece event on May 29.

  • Wayne Rooney has one game to save his managerial career – and Derby – from ignominy

    Wayne Rooney has appeared in three Champions League finals, lifted five league titles and an FA Cup, but it is no exaggeration to claim that Saturday’s Championship game between Derby and Sheffield Wednesday is one of the biggest of his life. As a player Rooney’s achievements left an indelible mark on Premier League history and indeed English football, as he became the record goalscorer for Manchester United and his country. This weekend, however, he is faced with the prospect of trying to save his fledgling managerial career, which is still only four months old, by preventing his Derby side suffering the defeat which would plunge them into the third tier for the first time since 1984. After six straight defeats, and just one win from the last 14 matches, Derby have tumbled into danger from a position of relative safety and Rooney will be acutely aware that it is him, rather than his players, in the spotlight on Saturday. He deserved his appointment in January, after a fine start as interim manager, but there was always a sense that it was a major gamble given he is still only 35. With Derby also gripped by off-field problems, which have persisted over the last 14 months, it was never going to be an easy gig. A takeover bid, by Bin Zayed International, has already collapsed while there are doubts over Spanish businessman Erik Alonso completing a deal, with the EFL conducting a thorough investigation into the source of funds. The bitter dispute with the EFL has cast a shadow over the club since January 2020, and Derby have recently denied allegations that the governing body has won their appeal over a charge of breaching financial rules. Mel Morris, the owner, is facing fan protests on Saturday whatever the result. It is understood that Morris fears severe financial problems, including possible insolvency, if the sale to Alonso is not completed. Derby will lose at least £10 million in TV and commercial revenue if they drop into League One. Championship 2020/21 latest standings (bottom five)

  • Scott Fitterer: We want Sam Darnold to just flush what’s happened

    The Panthers had the option of selecting quarterbacks Justin Fields and Mac Jones at No. 8 overall last week, but elected to go with cornerback Jaycee Horn. As head coach Matt Rhule explained it, the club felt like it was better sticking with quarterback Sam Darnold and drafting a piece for the secondary rather than [more]

  • Rickie Fowler returns at Wells Fargo Championship and talks state of game, rival league

    Rickie Fowler hasn't competed on the PGA Tour since the first week of April. The extended break included a lot of golf.

  • Lightning’s Steven Stamkos sees ‘light at the end of the tunnel’ in injury recovery

    TAMPA — Steven Stamkos is optimistic he will be able to return in time for the first game of the Lightning’s playoff run. Speaking for the first time since suffering the lower-body injury that has sidelined him for the past month, Stamkos said Friday that it’s been a long month for him but all indications are that he will return for the opening game of the postseason, likely May 15 or 16. “I’m ...

  • Former Washington first-round pick Josh Doctson among players cut by Jets

    The career of wide receiver Josh Doctson has taken another step toward its conclusion. Doctson was released by the Jets today, having played zero games for them. They signed him last year but he opted out of the 2020 season. The 28-year-old Doctson was a first-round pick in Washington in 2016 but never emerged as [more]

  • D.K. Metcalf brings to mind the old NFL’s Fastest Man competitions

    Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf will run the 100-meter dash on Sunday at the USATF Golden Games and Distance Open, a track meet that can earn qualification for the U.S. Olympic Trials. Seeing an NFL player running a timed race in the offseason is unusual, but it didn’t used to be. In the 1980s and [more]

  • Michigan Football Viewed As Top-25 Team In New Preseason Rankings

    Usual suspects Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma and Ohio State are the first four programs listed on CBS Sports national writer Chip Patterson’s post-spring top 25, but despite posting a disappointing 2-4 record a year ago and facing plenty of question marks, the Michigan Wolverines made the cut and rank No. 22. According to ESPN, Michigan is set to bring back the 49th-most production in all of college football, with 73 percent of its overall production coming back, 77 percent on offense and 70 on defense. Michigan is one of six listed on Patterson’s rankings, with Ohio State (4), Wisconsin (12), Iowa (18), Penn State (19) and Indiana (21) all checking in ahead of the Wolverines.

  • "My life for his": Thai mothers fight for activist children charged with insulting king

    Sureerat Chiwarak sat with calm resolve in front of a Bangkok court as her head was shaved in a protest to support her activist son, jailed for weeks without bail on criminal charges of insulting Thailand's powerful king. It was a moment the 51-year-old business consultant had never foreseen, but she felt desperate to do something after her son, student protest leader Parit "Penguin" Chiwarak, 22, was taken to hospital after nearly eight weeks of hunger strike. As authorities locked up young protest leaders and largely brought their campaign to a halt, Sureerat came to forge an unlikely alliance with other mothers who are seeking freedom for their children and had never been particularly political before.

  • Nick Saban needs to quit blaming Dolphins’ doctors for Drew Brees

    Fifteen years after the fact, former Dolphins coach Nick Saban remains miffed that Dolphins doctors deemed the shoulder of quarterback Drew Brees unfit for NFL competition. (We probably could have ended that sentence after the word “miffed.”) Those same doctors nevertheless embraced the prospect of sending a second-round pick to the Vikings for quarterback Daunte [more]