Once again, Klay Thompson makes it sound like he’s staying put as free agent

Klay Thompson will be a free agent next summer, and that leads to a lot of teams drooling — the Lakers reportedly love his potential fit with LeBron James/Brandon Ingram/Lonzo Ball — and lots of fans thinking “he’ll want a bigger role on his own team” (or, a role on whatever team said fan roots for).

Good luck finding any executives around the NBA who think he’s leaving the Warriors. In part because Thompson has said he wants to stay countless times and even adding might take a discount. At Warriors media day Monday the topic came up again and Thompson was clear, once again.

Klay Thompson asked if he is at least curious about testing free agency: "Not really. When guys go into free agency, they're looking for situations like mine. I'm content." — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) September 24, 2018





"My sole focus is trying to win another championship and the ride along the way," Warriors guard @KlayThompson in regards to his free agency. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) September 24, 2018





Thompson is staying, the only question is the price tag. There have been rumors about Thompson signing an extension with the Warriors, but while he may want to give the team a discount that would be a RIDICULOUS discount: His max extension will be $102 million over five years, if he becomes a free agent and re-signs he can get as much as $188 million over five years. You think he’s leaving $86 million on the table?

Of course, a reporter brought up the extension idea at Thompson’s press conference, and he played it off saying that’s up to his agent (it starts around the one minute mark of the video below).

Klay Thompson’s latest feelings on a contract extension pic.twitter.com/xJPffLRe4C — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) September 24, 2018





Just because there is no extension does not mean Thompson is going to leave via free agency. There is far more of a sense around the league Kevin Durant will be the first of their big players out the door, but even that may not be likely if they win it all again this year.