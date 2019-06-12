Once again, Chase Utley confirms how much he hates the Mets originally appeared on nbcsportsphiladelphia.com

Chase Utley recently started a new gig as a studio analyst for SportsNet LA to add his expert insight into all things baseball. As part of his new beginnings there, Utley sat down to answer some hard-hitting questions about his playing days.

Chief among them, does Utley really hate the New York Mets?

"I do. I do," Utley says.

It's a simple yet effective answer when delivered by The Man.

.@LAJohnHartung: "Do you really hate the New York Mets?"

Chase: "I do... I do" 😂



Get to know more about the Silver Fox. ⬇️📺 #ChaseOnChase pic.twitter.com/7ohdGSlwFk





— SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) June 12, 2019

Utley was asked about a number of things, including his infamous F-bomb at the World Series celebration at Citizens Bank Park, his favorite teammate during his playing days, and his involvement in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Utley, who has a lot more free time since he retired from his playing days with the Dodgers and Phillies, would love to make a return to the hit comedy show.

He'll be back in South Philly on June 21 for Chase Utley Retirement Night at the ball park when the Phillies take on the Miami Marlins. You won't want to miss that.



