'Once again, chaos trumps continuity at Stamford Bridge'

[Getty Images]

So, Mauricio Pochettino has left Chelsea after one season in charge.

A club statement echoing the usual sentiments towards an outgoing manager from co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley was unusually accompanied by comment from the Argentine manager himself, who said the Blues are "now well positioned to keep moving forward in the Premier League and Europe in the years to come".

But how has it come to this?

As recently as February, Pochettino was being booed by Blues supporters after Wolves leapfrogged them into the top half of the table with a 4-2 win at Stamford Bridge.

However, between an away defeat against the same opponents on Christmas Eve six weeks earlier and the end of the season, only Manchester City and Arsenal picked up more points than Chelsea. They secured sixth place and European football with five consecutive wins to end the campaign.

It felt then that this was the start of something rather than the end, despite Pochettino's demeanor in news conferences, his non-committal comments on the future and cryptic references to the power of the club's hierarchy.

There has been no epic fallout between manager and club. No public breakdown. No explosive rants to the media. It appears to be as mutual a parting as mutual partings get in football.

The fear, it seems, for Chelsea fans is where they go from here. Fan frustration had largely given way to optimism - fuelled by improved performances, key players retuning from injury and the development of a clear, coherent system and style of play.

After a season that began so chaotically and developed so inconsistently, the last few months have felt like things were beginning to come together.

Now they are left with further questions over the ownership's plan for the club, a list of prospective replacements and a requirement to summon the energy to start again.

So much hinges on the appointment of Pochettino's successor. Dissatisfaction can rapidly turn into mutiny if it is underwhelming.

If Chelsea start next season poorly it will surely not be long before unsavoury chanting towards the club's hierarchy will begin again.

Once again, chaos trumps continuity at Stamford Bridge.