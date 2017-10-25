Once again the Astros are depending on Justin Verlander

Game 2 is not a must-win for the Astros, but it’s certainly a “we’d really, really like to”-win. It’s about the odds. There have been 112 World Series played before this year. Teams have gone down 0-2 in those Series 52 times. Only 11 of them — 21% or so — have come back to win. It hasn’t been done since the Yankees did it 21 years ago.

Of course it was just this past Friday when the Houston Astros, facing elimination in Game 6 of the ALCS, gave the ball to Justin Verlander and asked him to save their season. He did so in dominant fashion, tossing seven shutout innings and striking out eight. The stakes aren’t quite as high for the Astros tonight, but it’s a game the Astros really, really want to win. Verlander is used to that pressure so the Astros have to feel pretty good about their chances as they once again turn to their hero for hire.

Verlander has pitched nine times for the Astros since coming over in a late August trade from Detroit. Houston has won all nine of those games, eight in games Verlander has started, one in which he came in from the pen. Four of those appearances — three starts and his relief appearance in the ALDS — have come in the postseason. In those games he has a 1.46 ERA over 24 innings in which he’s struck out 24 batters and walked six while scattering 17 hits. He’s absolutely the guy the Astros want on the bump with their backs, well, not up against the wall, but certainly closer to it than they’d like to be.

Verlander is going to need help, however, from an offense that looked absolutely helpless on Tuesday night.

We’ve repeated the phrase “the Astros struck out fewer times than any team in baseball this year” a whole bunch of times in the past month, so you know by now that a 12-strikeout performance like the Astros turned in last night is uncharacteristic. The Astros hitters didn’t necessarily chase terrible pitches — Clayton Kershaw was completely on his game — but both pitchers were getting low balls called strikes, making the high strikes seem like they were at the eyes, I imagine, and the Astros hitters didn’t really seem to adjust their approach to that as the game wore on. Maybe it would’ve been hopeless to try — did I mention that Kershaw was on his game? — but Houston’s batters will need to adjust on the fly a bit quicker tonight than they seemed prepared to do last night.