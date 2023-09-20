Onaway volleyball rallies after first-set loss, takes down Pellston in four

PELLSTON – In the middle of the second set – with his team already trailing both in the set and match – Onaway volleyball coach Steve Watson had a feeling of maybe it just wasn’t his team’s night.

But something changed with Watson's Cardinals against Ski Valley Conference rival Pellston.

Once they finally got a lead, they built confidence and belief.

Most of all, they simply played much better – and it resulted in a triumph.

Fueled by improved hitting, passing and defense, the Cardinals rallied from the first-set loss, battled back to take the second, displayed their dominance in the final two sets and claimed a 3-1 victory over the Hornets (23-25, 25-23, 25-16, 25-9) on Tuesday.

“We started making a comeback and I kind of felt like the gap (in the first set) was too big, but you never know,” said Watson. “I called a timeout and said, ‘Win or lose this set, we’re doing the right things now, so don’t let the next couple of points dictate how we’ll play in the next set,’ and then the second set was a battle the whole way.

“Going into that third set, I think Pellston lost some momentum, and we were playing well.”

Onaway players celebrate after earning match point during a Ski Valley volleyball match at Pellston on Tuesday night.

The Cardinals (12-9-3, 1-1 Ski Valley) started slow against the Hornets, who built a 16-5 lead after an 11-1 run. The Cardinals trimmed the deficit to 24-23 late, but a hitting error allowed the Hornets to capture the set.

The Hornets gave Onaway more problems in the second by building an 8-3 lead, but the Cardinals finally got into a groove later in the set and took a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

Then came the third and fourth sets from the Cardinals, who were fueled by the attacking of Ema DeMaestri, Sadie Decker and Sydney Peel, as well as the passing of setter Grace Watson.

“(Pellston coach Brooke Groff) is one of my closest friends, I know a lot of kids on the team, so I knew they’d be ready to play,” Watson said. “I felt for sure, mid-set, I was thinking this wasn’t going to be our night, but we came back around, made a couple substitutions, pulled some people out, let them take a breather, tried something new and sort of regrouped, and we kind of got back on track.”

Onaway senior Sydney Peel (right) attempts to hit a shot past Pellston sophomore Ella Klungle (14) during the fourth set on Tuesday.

It was a brilliant opening set played by the Hornets, a young team that continues to learn along the way.

“I just think we need to work on passing,” said Groff. “We have things to work on, but we’ll come back stronger. The first set was really good. They were talking, working together, getting passes up to (Breanna Willis) and getting the swings in. Those are all the things I know they’re capable of and we just need to put it together for a whole game.”

DeMaestri led the Cardinals with 16 kills and 10 digs, while Decker tallied 11 kills and five aces, Peel had nine kills and 18 digs, Watson recorded 34 assists, six kills and 12 digs, Amya Janusky added four kills, and Carley Karsten finished with 14 digs.

Among Pellston's top players were Breanna Willis, Madison Jutson and Lanie Irwin, who each played solid games.

Pellston sophomore Breanna Willis (1) attempts to tip a ball over Onaway junior Grace Watson during the first set on Tuesday.

Pellston stats will be provided when they become available.

Onaway hosts Bellaire in Ski Valley action on Thursday.

Pellston travels to Johannesburg-Lewiston for a Tuesday, Sept. 26 Ski Valley clash.

