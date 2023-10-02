Onaway volleyball finishes runner-up at home invite for second straight year

ONAWAY – The Onaway volleyball team reached the finals of its home tournament for a second consecutive year.

Unfortunately for the Cardinals, it ended up being the same result against the same team.

Making it all the way to the title match, the Cardinals fell just short of winning the championship after they lost to Charlevoix (25-19, 17-25, 7-15) on Saturday.

While the Cardinals settled for runner-up, Onaway coach Steve Watson commended his players on a strong day.

“Good defensive play marked the day for us,” said Watson. “We had some untimely misses on serve, but overall, a good day at the line. Our hitters did a good job of keeping rallies alive after some good defensive plays. That’s a key for us – play good defense and try to wear teams down with well-placed attacks.”

In their first four matches, the Cardinals earned wins over Mancelona (25-15, 25-20), Marine City Cardinal Mooney (25-20, 25-15) and Central Lake (25-10, 25-12), and split with Hillman (25-17, 26-27). The Cardinals got the best of Hillman with a victory over the Tigers (22-25, 25-15, 15-7) in the semifinals, then lost in the final.

“It kind of stinks losing to Charlevoix two years in a row, but they always come to play against us and for that matter, we do the same against them,” Watson said. “It’s a good non-conference rivalry.”

Sydney Peel had 23 kills, 13 blocks, 52 digs and four aces, Ema DeMaestri tallied 21 kills, 56 digs and seven aces, and Grace Watson finished with 12 kills, 60 assists, 75 digs and 12 aces to fuel the Cardinals (18-11-4).

Onaway also received contributions from Sadie Decker (17 kills, six aces, 51 digs), Amya Janusky (13 kills, 25 digs, five aces), Jayma Domke (five aces, 15 digs), Ella Lintz (four aces, 31 digs), Carley Karsten (34 digs) and Peggy Artrip (nine digs).

Onaway travels to Inland Lakes for a rivalry clash on Tuesday.

Hornets also compete at Onaway tourney

The Pellston Hornets were also in action on Saturday, finishing 1-2-1 overall at Onaway. The Hornets beat Central Lake, split with Bellaire, and lost to Charlevoix and Hillman.

Lanie Irwin led the Hornets with 28 kills, five aces and 23 digs, Madison Jutson tallied 12 kills, 13 aces and 26 digs, Breanna Willis recorded 49 assists, nine kills and 16 digs, Ella Klungle had eight kills, Haleigh Bohn registered 26 digs and four aces, Erin Kewaygeshik added five kills, Allie Cameron finished with 16 digs, and Aubrey Kewaygeshik chipped in with seven digs.

In a home loss to Inland Lakes (17-25, 25-19, 19-25, 10-25) on Thursday, Sept. 28, Jutson led Pellston with nine kills, Bohn had 16 digs, Willis registered 13 assists and three aces, and Erin Kewaygeshik helped out with three aces.

During a road loss at Johannesburg-Lewiston (21-25, 27-25, 22-25, 24-26) on Tuesday, Sept. 26, Irwin finished with 16 kills and 12 digs, Klungle delivered nine kills, Willis added 24 assists and 19 digs, Cameron recorded four aces, and Jutson rounded out the Hornets with 13 digs.

