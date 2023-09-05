Onaway football smashes Bellaire in Szymoniak’s coaching debut

ONAWAY – After all the distractions, all the turmoil and all the frustration, the Onaway football team finally got to compete in a game on Friday, Sept. 2.

Not only did the Cardinals come out on the winning side of things, they were fantastic from start to finish under interim head coach Eddy Szymoniak.

Fueled by several standout performers, the Cardinals were sensational in a 58-8 home victory over Bellaire.

“These guys came out on a mission and wanted to make a statement, which they obviously did,” said Szymoniak following his coaching debut. “I expected this team to play good, but they almost played to perfection. I’m so proud of them after all they went through. They came together as one and let everyone know no matter what, you can’t bring them down and they will rise to the occasion. Not only will this team learn about football, they will learn about life lessons and what it takes to be good human beings along the journey of life.

“Our coaches are here to not just build football players but great young men that succeed in life the right way.”

Onaway sophomore quarterback Brady Gapczynski was 17-of-21 passing for six touchdowns in a 58-8 Cardinals victory over Bellaire on Friday, Sept. 2.

The Cardinals (1-1, 1-1 Ski Valley 8-Player Conference) received a terrific display from sophomore quarterback Brady Gapczynski, who was 17-of-21 passing for 373 yards and six touchdowns.

Right behind Gapczynski was Jackson Chaskey, who caught five passes for 107 yards and two TD's, rushed for 99 yards and a touchdown, and intercepted a pass on defense. Justin Kramer-St. Germain also had a huge night, catching five passes for 101 yards and two scores and finishing with six tackles and an interception. Brendon Brewbaker chipped in with six catches for 85 yards and two TD’s, and Lelin Splan had an 80-yard TD reception and seven tackles. Zack Artrip and Billy Gasch helped out with six tackles each. Levi Rigot recovered a fumble.

Onaway hosts Engadine in non-conference action at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8.

