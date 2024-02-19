Onana's header equalizes for Everton v. Palace
Amadou Onana rises up and powers his header into the back of the net to put the Toffees back on level terms against Crystal Palace at Goodison Park.
The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season begins in earnest this weekend with its biggest race of the year
The Nets have a 21-33 record.
The Chiefs have won three of the past five Super Bowls, and the 49ers are a conference title game fixture.
The gap between haves and have-nots is widening, and the Group of Five can't keep up.
Nearly 80,000 New York hockey fans were treated to a thriller on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
Horner is being investigated after accusations of inappropriate behavior.
The league tried — really tried — but it could not deliver a dunker better than the G League sensation.
Check out where our fantasy baseball analysts have the top first basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
In today's edition: Caitlin Clark's record-breaking night, Harrison Butker's season for the ages, NASCAR kicks off in Daytona, and more.
At spring training media day, Manfred also addressed this winter's slow free-agent market and MLB's recent jersey backlash.
Clark needs eight points to break Kelsey Plum's NCAA women's scoring record.
In the proposal, the Pac-12 is asking the CFP to guarantee the league revenue distribution amounts and voting privileges.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast breaking down the coaching turnover that took place over the last few days at UCLA.
Once again, everyone is trying to figure out how to beat the Chiefs.
Stearns knows what to expect when dealing with agent Scott Boras.
The Falcons went with Raheem Morris in their head-coaching search.
In a series filled with thrillers, this was not one of them.
The debate about analytics in the NFL isn't slowing down.
With the NHL All-Star break here, it's time to make fantasy hockey roster improvements for the second half with any of these players.
The 27-year-old missed 38 games before his recent comeback.