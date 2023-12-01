Andre Onana looks dejected after match

Andre Onana is not the complete goalkeeper - but is not the only reason for Manchester United's struggles, says Guillem Balague.

The 27-year-old, who signed from Inter Milan in the summer, has made a number of errors this season for Erik ten Hag's side that have proved costly - including two in the 3-3 draw against Galatasaray on Wednesday.

"What I get from goalkeeper coaches in the Premier League is that Onana is technically not the best, he's not as smooth as others," said the Spanish football journalist on the Football Daily podcast.

"He improvises decisions sometimes and rushes decisions and even though he has other assets and can save goals and win games for the team, he does have that other side as well.

"At Manchester United you should have a goalkeeper - and they are out there - that don't have problems, that don't have that difficulty, that don't have that negative side to them."

However, Balague does not believe the Cameroon goalkeeper is the only one at fault for United's struggles this season.

"Is it all down to him? The couple of fouls that were committed by Bruno Fernandes [against Galatasaray] that were free-kicks, do you need to make a foul there? Then everything happened after that," he added.

"There are a bunch of things they cannot do, such as counter attacks. If you cannot stop a counter attack often enough against a team that is expert in that, then you just expose yourself to conceding a lot of goals."

Listen to the full discussion on BBC Sounds