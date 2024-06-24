'An Onana replacement?' Your thoughts on Iroegbunam signing

[BBC]

We asked for your views on Everton signing Tim Iroegbunam from Aston Villa

Here are some of your answers:

Greg: At last we are starting to be sensible with the money. Buying younger, hungrier players instead of journeymen just after a last fat payday. This young man may turn out to be a dud but we won't have wasted tens of millions or we could be asking £50m for him in 12 months.

Andy: This goes in the "who?" category, but maybe I'm not well up on young, fringe players from other PL teams. I don't know if he's intended to be an Onana replacement or another Branthwaite-type signing (albeit much more expensive) where we have big hopes and worst (best?) case scenario is he develops brilliantly and we sell him on for a fortune.

Jeff: Great, another defensive midfielder! As if we did not already have enough of them. The management is blind. We need a creative midfielder - one who sets up goals. We have been lacking one for at least a decade. We also desperately need a decent striker.

Anton: This is exactly the type of signing I want to see Everton make - a young, British player with potential. I'm a very happy man. However, I think these types of transfers will become the norm because of PSR.

Russell: I'm guessing he is a replacement for Onana when he goes. He’s young, seems keen and has the qualities we need in that area. I'm looking forward to seeing him in action and not stuck on the bench with other youngsters. Also good to see some early business sorted.