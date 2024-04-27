Onana needs to cut out the rashness

[Getty Images]

It doesn't say much that eight-and-a-half months after he punched Wolves striker Sasa Kalajdzic in the face - and somehow got away with it - Andre Onana did virtually the same thing against Burnley.

Onana was responsible for Manchester United being in front, thanks to his two first-half saves to deny Lyle Walker.

So the fact that the Cameroon international cost his team a win is frustrating.

But, after improving so much since his return from the Africa Cup of Nations, Onana must take this significant negative out of his game.

It is as though when he sees the ball, he goes for it and either loses concentration or just misreads the situation.

This time, he did not get away with it. He was rightfully punished.

But Onana cannot afford it to happen again.