Onana has 'had a tough old season' - Friedel

[Reuters]

Former Liverpool and Tottenham keeper Brad Friedel feels Andre Onana has found his debut Premier League season "pretty unforgiving".

The Manchester United goalkeeper was a high-profile replacement for the long-serving David de Gea last summer and has mixed some fine performances with some errors during his first campaign in English football.

Friedel endured his own difficulties when first arriving in this country and believes Onana can show his worth next season.

"He's had a tough old season since coming in," Friedel told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast. "Even against Chelsea [on Thursday], the first goal they scored was not tremendous goalkeeping.

"He will be one of those goalkeepers who would like the summer to come along, get a pre-season under his belt and start again.

"The start to Premier League life was pretty unforgiving for him and even though he has put in some decent performances, he is still getting used to it.

"His signing had an amount of notoriety and he will be happy to put this season behind him."

Listen to more from 02'20'00 on BBC Sounds