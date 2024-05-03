Onalaska gets back on track with win over Morton-White Pass

May 2—Box Score

At Onalaska

LOGGERS 15, TIMBERWOLVES 0 (4 inn.)

MWP 000 0 — 0

Onalaska 343 5 — 15

MWP Pitching — Elkins 3.1 IP, 8 H, 15 R (9 ER), 6 BB, 3 K Highlights — Ingalsbe 0-0, 2 BB

ONY Pitching — Liddell 4 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 10 K Highlights — Liddell 2-3, 2B, 3 RBI; Auman 1-1, 2 BB, 2 R

The Onalaska softball team scored quickly and with ease on Thursday, as the Loggers piled on quickly in a 15-0, four-inning win over Morton-White Pass.

The Loggers (11-7, 6-2 C2BL) took the lead with three in the first, and they never looked back. Twelve more runs across the next three innings were more than enough for the run-rule victory.

Lisa Liddell pitched four no-hit innings in the circle, striking out 10 while walking just three. She also went 2 for 3 at the plate with a double and drove in three runs, while Jaelynn Aumann went 1 for 1, walked twice, and scored twice.

Five other Loggers recorded a hit, and five more Loggers also drove in a run.

Keegan Ingalsbe was the only Morton-White Pass (2-14, 1-7 C2BL) baserunner, as she walked twice.

Both sides are back in action on Monday, as the Loggers head to Mossyrock and the Timberwolves return home for a season-ending doubleheader against Adna.