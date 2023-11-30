On3 updates its SEC power rankings after Week 13

The 2023 regular season has come to a close and On3 has released their latest rankings for the SEC.

LSU finished the regular season 9-3 with losses to Florida State, Alabama, and Ole Miss. The Tigers await their bowl game opponent as they are vying for back-to-back 10-win seasons under Brian Kelly. With that being said, where do the Tigers rank on On3’s SEC power rankings?

LSU comes in at No. 3 on the power rankings, two spots ahead of the Ole Miss Rebels and one spot behind the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Tigers are just ahead of the 10-2 Missouri Tigers in fourth.

LSU had a very similar finish to what they did a season ago. After losing three games, there’s no consideration for them to make the College Football Playoff but, with the loss to Alabama this year, they don’t have the opportunity to at least play for the SEC Championship this time around Still, the Tigers’ three losses are more than respectable as they’ve come against current Top-15 opponents. They’ve also closed the season on a 6-1 streak, including last weekend’s 42-30 win over Texas A&M, behind the nation’s top offense and a push for The Heisman Trophy by QB Jayden Daniels.

It remains to be seen if some of the Tigers star players will play in their bowl game as the Tigers look for win No. 10.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire