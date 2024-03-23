On3 updates recruiting rankings for 2025 class with LSU leading the way

On3 recently released an update to its 2025 recruiting class rankings. LSU now has the No. 1 recruiting class in the country for 2025 according to On3.

The Tigers 2025 class is highlighted by two five-star players. Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 recruit in the country and possibly a future star quarterback, and Dakorien Moore, a five-star wide receiver who is the No. 1 player at his position.

Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson and Alabama join LSU to round out the top five in the recruiting rankings. Brian Kelly is not done getting recruits for that class either as the Tigers are in contention to land a lot more four-star players in the class, mostly from Louisiana.

Between the 2025 recruiting class out of high school and whoever Kelly pulls from the transfer portal, this could be one of the best recruiting classes LSU has ever had. James Simon, DJ Pickett, and Jadyn Hudson are three more names to keep an eye on in that class.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire