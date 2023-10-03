On3 updates recruiting rankings for 2024 class

On3 has updated the team rankings for the 2024 recruiting class and the Tigers squeaked into the top 10.

LSU’s 2024 recruiting class has 24 commits currently with 13 four-star commits and 11 three-star commits. The highest-ranked player in the class currently is four-star safety Dashawn McBryde from Denham Springs, Louisiana, where he plays for Denham Springs High School.

Six SEC teams made the top ten (Georgia, Texas A&M, Florida, Alabama, Tennessee and LSU). Technically, you could say seven SEC teams made the top ten as Oklahoma is sitting at number eight on the list. Oklahoma and Texas will be joining the SEC next fall. The Longhorns aren’t far behind as they sit at No. 11 in the rankings.

If the Tigers want to move up in the rankings, they have a five-star player on their recruiting board that could make a big difference. LSU is still in contention for five-star cornerback Kobe Black from Waco, Texas. His commitment could help the Tigers jump up a few spots.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire