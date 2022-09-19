On3’s updated recruiting class rankings for the 2023 cycle
Several Texas commits saw their player ratings rise in On3’s updated On300 for the 2023 recruiting class on Monday.
Quarterback Arch Manning remains the No. 1 overall player for the 2023 class and running back Cedric Baxter Jr. was upgraded to a five-star prospect. Five-star safety Derek Williams was upgraded to the No. 27 overall player in the class. Wide receiver Johntay Cook saw his rating jump to the No. 44 overall player in the country, but he remains a four-star prospect according to On3.
After the updates to the On300, Texas fell to No. 4 overall in the 2023 recruiting class rankings. They now trail Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State. However, in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2023 class, Texas still sits at No. 2 overall.
Here’s a look at the top 10 recruiting classes in the country for the 2023 cycle after the On300 update.
Florida
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Miami
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Clemson
Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports
Oklahoma
Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports
LSU
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Notre Dame
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Texas
John Gutierrez-USA TODAY Sports
Ohio State
Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Georgia
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Alabama
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports