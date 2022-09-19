On3’s updated recruiting class rankings for the 2023 cycle

Several Texas commits saw their player ratings rise in On3’s updated On300 for the 2023 recruiting class on Monday.

Quarterback Arch Manning remains the No. 1 overall player for the 2023 class and running back Cedric Baxter Jr. was upgraded to a five-star prospect. Five-star safety Derek Williams was upgraded to the No. 27 overall player in the class. Wide receiver Johntay Cook saw his rating jump to the No. 44 overall player in the country, but he remains a four-star prospect according to On3.

After the updates to the On300, Texas fell to No. 4 overall in the 2023 recruiting class rankings. They now trail Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State. However, in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2023 class, Texas still sits at No. 2 overall.

Here’s a look at the top 10 recruiting classes in the country for the 2023 cycle after the On300 update.

Florida

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Miami

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma

Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

LSU

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Texas

John Gutierrez-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire