On3’s top transfer portal players in college football this offseason

As will be the case every year, several talented names entered the NCAA transfer portal this offseason.

In April of 2021, the NCAA formally passed a rule that allows one-time immediate eligibility for all transfers. This led to a plethora of high profile names leaving one program for another. When you add NIL opportunities on top of that, some programs have a better selling point than others.

A few of the biggest names to take advantage of the one-time transfer rule last season were Caleb Williams, Quinn Ewers, Jordan Addison and Jahmyr Gibbs among others.

There hasn’t been a shortage of talent in the 2023 transfer portal class either.

Texas happened to land one of the top rated players in On3’s 2023 transfer portal rankings in former Georgia wide receiver AD Mitchell. Here’s a look at On3’s highest ranked players to enter the transfer portal recently.

Dominic Lovett - WR

Former Missouri star Dominic Lovett transferred to Georgia this offseason. In 2022, he recorded 56 receptions for 846 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 15.1 yards per reception.

J. Michael Sturdivant - WR

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

J. Michael Sturdivant caught 65 passes for Cal in 2022 before entering the transfer portal. He announced his commitment to UCLA in January. Sturdivant was Cal’s highest rated recruit in the 2021 class.

Ajani Cornelius - OT

4⭐️Rhode Island OT Ajani Cornelius has been projected to Oregon per On3 pic.twitter.com/xfd4tag6ey — Sidelines Sports Network™ (@Sidelines_SN) December 21, 2022

The 6-foot-4 offensive tackle transferred from Rhode Island to Oregon in December of 2022. As a sophomore at Rhode Island, he was named Colonial Athletic Association All-Conference first-team and started all 11 games at right tackle.

Dorian Singer - WR

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Dorian Singer left Arizona to catch passes from Caleb Williams at USC. In two seasons with Arizona, Singer recorded 84 receptions for 1,406 yards and six touchdowns.

Devin Leary - QB

Devin Leary left NC State to transfer to Kentucky recently. He was on fire to start the 2022 season before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury. Prior to the injury, he completed 118 for 193 passes in six games for 1,265 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Dont'e Thornton - WR

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Former four-star wide receiver Dont’e Thornton transferred from Oregon to Tennessee this offseason. The speedster played two seasons for the Ducks and recorded 26 catches for 541 yards and three touchdowns. As a sophomore, he averaged 21.5 yards per catch.

AD Mitchell - WR

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Adonai Mitchell transferred from Georgia to Texas prior to the start of spring ball. He missed nine games due to injury in 2022, but he hauled in touchdown receptions in both of Georgia’s College Football Playoff games. Mitchell is expected to be one of Texas’ go-to weapons this season.

Fentrell Cypress - CB

Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Former four-star prospect Fentrell Cypress transferred from Virginia to Florida State. The talented cornerback led the country with an average of 1.6 pass breakups per game in 2022.

Sam Hartman - QB

Ncaa Foorball 2023 Notre Dame Spring Practice

Sam Hartman transferred from Wake Forest to Notre Dame this offseason. As a redshirt junior in 2022, Hartman recorded eight games of 300 or more passing yards. He’s widely viewed as a Heisman contender in 2023 for the Fighting Irish.

Travis Hunter - ATH

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Transferred from Jackson State to Colorado. Hunter followed head coach Deion Sanders, where he will likely continue playing both sides of the ball at wide receiver and cornerback.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire